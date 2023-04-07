Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 154-508 (30.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Alejandro in the ninth

BEST BET Dixie Tap in the fifth

LONG SHOT Order of Merit in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $105,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

BRITTLE AND YOO** was beaten only one length in her return to Oaklawn, and she has moved to the barn of leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. JUBELLA earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure when defeating a good group of starter allowance rivals. BLAMEITONMIDNIGHT easily defeated entry-level allowance runners at Houston, and she is eligible to run back at this level due to the smaller purses at Houston.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Brittle and Yoo;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

1 Jubella;Zimmerman;Diodoro;5-2

7 Blameitonmidnight;Cabrera;Davis;4-1

6 Fast and Feminine;Wales;Snipes;9-2

4 Into Disco;Garcia;Mott;10-1

3 Gimme Candy;Pedroza;Amoss;10-1

5 Sand and Sea;Castillo;Mott;12-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ORDER OF MERIT** finished second while six lengths clear of third in his first race for trainer Fermin Soto, and he is switching from an apprentice to a veteran rider. KING DOODLE exits consecutive in-the-money finishes for trainer Steve Asmussen, and the two-time beaten favorite at the meeting is a logical threat. EL GEMAR contested the pace in a fourth-place finish against better $30,000 maiden claimers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Order of Merit;Zimmerman;Soto;8-1

5 King Doodle;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

2 El Gemar;Castillo;Villafranco;7-2

7 Tap That Dial;Harr;Vance;5-1

12 Joe Bill;Cabrera;Smith;8-1

6 Sunsign;Juarez;Lauer;12-1

8 Eight Straight;Arrieta;Barkley;8-1

1 El Mongo;Torres;Broberg;10-1

11 Santino's Fantasy;Bailey;Shorter;20-1

3 Pikachu;Medellin;Milligan;15-1

4 Leola;Jordan;Puhl;20-1

10 Guarded;Pedroza;Moquett;30-1

3 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

ENCHANTED NILE** has made every pole a winning one in consecutive victories, and the speedy mare is taking a slight class drop and is once again the one to catch. LET'S DUET crossed the wire only a neck behind the top selection in January and was sharp in victory last month at a slightly higher level. MISTY VEIL defeated $40,000 starter allowance rivals by nearly four lengths last month, and she has a strong record at the distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Enchanted Nile;Zimmerman;Hartman;4-1

2 Let's Duet;Torres;McPeek;7-2

4 Misty Veil;Castillo;Maker;3-1

9 Good Penny;Pedroza;Moquett;9-2

1 Coastal Charm;Baze;Hobby;6-1

3 Pretti Xtreme;Arrieta;Cox;6-1

7 Bow Bow Girl;Jordan;Richard;20-1

6 Shezz Koldazice;De La Cruz;Contreras;20-1

10 Forever Dreaming;Michel;Lukas;20-1

5 Bobbin Tail;Cabrera;Smith;30-1

4 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

DIXIE FURY** has won two of his past three sprints, and the front-runner will appreciate getting back on a fast track. DARK AFTERNOON splashed his way to a clear front-running debut victory, and high percentage trainer Chris Hartman has him spotted to contend. MISSIN CURFEW raced poorly at a higher level at Houston, but he was a fast maiden claiming sprint winner of his previous race at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dixie Fury;Garcia;Casse;5-2

1 Dark Afternoon;Juarez;Hartman;7-2

3 Missin Curfew;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

6 Team Leader;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1

7 Afraidofthebunny;Castillo;Villafranco;8-1

8 Storm Approaching;Baze;Diodoro;8-1

9 Bolt Above;Arrieta;Contreras;10-1

4 Mean Tweets;Zimmerman;Moysey;20-1

2 Scatamaran;Jordan;Richard;20-1

5 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

DIXIE TAP*** is a nicely-bred daughter of Tapit who sports several encouraging workouts at Fair Grounds, and she picks up a leading rider. BARSTOOL BABE is stretching out following three fourth-place sprint finishes, and she is bred to carry her speed this far. UNSTABLE PRINCESS finally raced on a fast track and responded with a vastly improved second-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Dixie Tap;Arrieta;Asmussen;9-2

5 Barstool Babe;Pedroza;Moquett;7-2

8 Unstable Princess;Cabrera;Martin;5-2

10 Magic Bubbles;Garcia;Prather;4-1

7 Paris Style;Torres;McPeek;8-1

1 Abbreviation;Baze;Mott;12-1

2 My Tallulah;Castillo;Mott;15-1

6 Flirting Girl;Asmussen;Asmussen;15-1

9 Sweet Sweetfantasy;Murrill;McPeek;20-1

3 Charlize;Medellin;DiVito;20-1

6 Purse $55,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

MRS. BEANS*** defeated open entry-level allowance runners in December, and he has raced competitively in three subsequent races against much better. TWISTED DIXIE is winless in seven races at the meeting, but he did finish in front of the top selection when second best in the Nodouble Breeders. BANDIT POINT has been consistently competitive at the meeting, and his $542,000 in earnings are best in the field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mrs. Beans;Castillo;Villafranco;9-5

2 Twisted Dixie;Torres;Fires;7-2

9 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;4-1

3 You Vee Cee;Pedroza;Moquett;6-1

7 Macho Ronnie;Bailey;McBride;10-1

6 Bellamys Roan;Zimmerman;Westermann;12-1

8 Data Storm;Jordan;Martin;15-1

4 Mahomey;Cabrera;Hewitt;15-1

5 Heritage Park;Pusac;Martin;20-1

10 Reef's Destiny;Saez;Cline;20-1

7 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ALEXANDROS** showed determination defeating a slightly better field, and the four-time local winner recorded a bullet work last week. JACKMAN has finished in the exacta in 7 of 9 races at Oaklawn, and he has natural speed and loves to win. COLONEL BOWMAN has a win and competitive third-place finish in two races at the meeting while remaining in starter allowance races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Alexandros;Juarez;Duncan;3-1

5 Jackman;Torres;Broberg;5-2

6 Colonel Bowman;Castillo;Jacobson;4-1

11 Coltons Dream;Cabrera;Broberg;5-1

2 Sidetown;Garcia;Prather;12-1

7 Thundershook;Saez;Villafranco;12-1

9 One for Richie;Arrieta;Contreras;15-1

10 Ribbons and Medals;Zimmerman;Diodoro;15-1

8 Mystery Mo;Murrill;Compton;15-1

3 Mystery Man;Jordan;Martin;20-1

4 Square Deal;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

8 Purse $105,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

TOUGH LEGACY** finished third behind a promising filly (Punchbowl) last month, despite a poor break from the gate. BOSS LADY BAILEY finished second in a similar spot two races back, and she is back on Lasix after a poor effort without in the Grade III Honeybee. BLUELIGHTSPECIAL possesses good route speed, and she is switching to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Tough Legacy;Cabrera;Casse;2-1

5 Boss Lady Bailey;Pedroza;Ortiz;3-1

9 Bluelightspecial;Arrieta;Contreras;4-1

6 Corningstone;Torres;McPeek;6-1

8 Goodbye Kyle;Murrill;McPeek;10-1

3 Freebritney;Jordan;Richard;12-1

10 Beautiful and Bold;De La Cruz;Compton;15-1

1 Need Some Money;Castillo;Shorter;15-1

7 Watch This Munny;Court;Dixon;20-1

4 Midnight Heiress;Juarez;Hollendorfer;20-1

9 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ALEJANDRO*** has trained well since a fast-closing third-place finish, and he drew into a field loaded with early speed. SEIZE THE NIGHT was a decisive entry-level allowance winner in December, and he is back at a preferred distance after finishing third in a nine-furlong test. GREAT ESCAPE has set or forced the pace in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, which includes the Zia Park Derby.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Alejandro;Arrieta;Asmussen;6-1

5 Seize the Night;Michel;Lukas;7-2

3 Great Escape;Torres;Diodoro;4-1

7 Don't Forget;De La Cruz;Shorter;9-2

9 Omaha Red;Juarez;Robertson;5-1

2 Mr. Impossible;Garcia;Callaghan;8-1

6 Number One Dude;Asmussen;Stewart;12-1

10 Red Run;Cabrera;Maker;12-1

8 Wayakin;Zimmerman;Diodoro;15-1

11 Stormy Pattern;Castillo;Maker;15-1

1 Ghostlore;Pedroza;Moquett;30-1

10 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

AUX ARCS** keeps the leading rider after a third-place return from a long layoff, and he drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. IMPOVERISHED crossed the wire less than a length in front of the top selection after setting the pace. DANCIN ROCKET is back in state-bred races following three in-the-money finishes against open maiden claiming sprinters.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Aux Arcs;Torres;Witt;3-1

2 Impoverished;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-2

6 Dancin Rocket;Jordan;Martin;7-2

1 Dalton's Rutrow;Bailey;Swearingen;8-1

9 Devlish Hour;Pedroza;Robertson;8-1

3 Howl Yeah;Castillo;Wilson;12-1

5 Paid Double;De La Cruz;Jackson;30-1

7 Pepperonikid;Arrieta;Prather;15-1

13 Traffic Boss;Medellin;Milligan;15-1

12 Finbarfurey;Harr;Cline;20-1

14 Loud Boy;Pusac;Martin;20-1

8 Hard Luck Henry;Eramia;McKellar;20-1

10 More Money Mo;Fuentes;Espinoza;30-1

4 Heart Headed Arky;Court;Loy;30-1