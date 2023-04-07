BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 8, CHARLESTON 3 Dax Goff, Peyton Tatum and Matt Obar all had two hits to carry Booneville (8-4, 6-0 3A-4). Brooks Herrera also had 5 hits and 5 strikeouts on 99 pitches for the Bearcats.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 12, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 2 Zaniel Dean and Brady Domokos both went 2 for 3 with 1 run batted in to help deliver Conway Christian (6-3, 1-2 2A-5) a victory. Alexander Stone pitched 5 innings and gave up 2 hits with 6 strikeouts for the Eagles.

COTTER 20-19, OZARK MOUNTAIN 5-0 Cole Tilton and Kolby Vinson both had two hits to kick off a two-game sweep for Cotter (9-2, 6-1 2A-1). Tilton also drove in four runs for the Warriors in the opener. In game two, Vinson led the way with five strikeouts in the mound in a 19-run blitzing. Will Morris had three RBI for Cotter.

JONESBORO 7, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 6 Rylan Jones blasted a home run as Jonesboro (9-7, 2-3 6A-Central) held on. Jones and William Thyer each had two hits for the Golden Hurricane.

ROSE BUD 22, LAMAR 3 Brayden Reedy ended the night 4 for 4 with 3 runs batted in for Rose Bud (12-4) in a dominant showing. Jay Bell, Bryce Walls and Russ Martin all had two hits for the Ramblers.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 4, PRAIRIE GROVE 3 Colby O'Leary drove in two runs to power Shiloh Christian (10-6, 3-1 4A-1) past the Tigers. Austin O'Leary also had an RBI in the victory for the Saints, who've won three games in a row and five of their last six.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 11, FAYETTEVILLE 0 Sara Watson was 3 for 4 as Bentonville (12-1, 5-0 6A-West) clubbed its way to a shutout. Kasey Wood, Kadence Stafford, Amber Turner and Audrey Lacina all hit home runs for the Lady Tigers, who recorded 12 hits in the game.

CALICO ROCK 6, CONCORD 4 Havan Stapleton had three doubles and scored a run for Calico Rock (10-1, 6-1 1A-2), which survived. Madalyn Thornton drove in two runs for the Lady Pirates. Shelby Skidmore recorded six strikeouts in the victory.

GUY-PERKINS 7, SCRANTON 4 Katie Henry, Alexis Passmore and Elizabeth Boone each had two hits as Guy-Perkins (5-2) pulled away. Passmore also got the victory on the mound after allowing 6 hits and striking out 5 in 7 complete innings.

HARDING ACADEMY 7, ATKINS 1 Olivia Lang was 2 for 3, including a home run, to boost Harding Academy (10-3). Lang drove in two runs while Ava Ellis notched three hits for the Lady Wildcats. Ellis gave up six hits and struck out two as well.

NASHVILLE 12, MALVERN 5 Emalea Bailey had three hits to send Nashville (10-5, 5-2 4A-7) to its fifth league victory. Landyn Tompkins and Gabby Williams both had two hits for the Scrapperettes. Katelyn Minge and A.J. Fike ended with two hits apiece for Malvern (9-3, 6-1).

PANGBURN 2, ROSE BUD 1 Emma Moorehead and Kylie Shirley each went 2 for 3 from the plate in a one-run victory for Pangburn (10-5, 3-1 3A-6). Kandyce Reed gave up 3 hits and struck out 8 in 7 innings for the Lady Tigers. Sarah Hartle issued 4 walks and notched 4 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings for Rose Bud (4-6, 2-1).

WONDERVIEW 13, NEMO VISTA 0 Lydia Polk gave up one hit and struck out eight in Wonderview's (8-3, 4-0 1A-4) rout. Alexis Gangluff had three hits and drove in four runs while both Abbigail Baker and Tyleigh Hoyt went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI for the Lady Daredevils. Maddie Stovall also had two hits for Wonderview.