The nation in brief: S. Korean invited to address Congress

S. Korean invited to address Congress

WASHINGTON -- U.S. congressional leaders have invited the president of South Korea to address a joint session during a visit to Washington this month.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and other leaders announced Thursday they have invited Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to address Congress on April 27 in honor of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between his country and the U.S.

"It is an especially important time to reflect on the achievements of our partnership and to reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace," the leaders wrote.

They said the relationship "is one of great importance and significance" and said the meeting "would provide an ideal platform for you to share your vision for the future of the U.S.-Korea alliance."

President Joe Biden is hosting Yoon at a state dinner April 26.

The invitation to address Congress comes as the U.S. is strengthening its alliances with Asia and intensifying its focus on China.

4.0 quake, tremors felt in Oklahoma

CARNEY, Okla. -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among a series of six tremors that struck central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No injuries or serious damage were reported following the quakes, which also included a magnitude 3.3 temblor and began near the town of Carney, about 40 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The other quakes ranged from 1.6 to 2.3, according to the agency.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in the past decade and have been linked to oil and gas production, particularly the underground injection of the wastewater that is a byproduct of oil and gas production.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates the industry in the state, is sending inspectors to investigate 15 injection wells, said spokesperson Matt Skinner.

"We've identified the wells that might be suspect and will audit them" for both the volume of wastewater they inject and the pressure used to inject the liquid, Skinner said.

Twitter labels NPR as 'state-affiliated'

NEW YORK -- Twitter has labeled National Public Radio as "state-affiliated media," a move some worry could undermine public confidence in the news organization.

NPR said Wednesday it was disturbed to see the description added to the tweets that it sends out, with President and CEO John Lansing calling it "unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way."

It was unclear why Twitter made the move. Owner Elon Musk quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company's guidelines as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution."

"Seems accurate," Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.

NPR does receive U.S. government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said that accounts for less than 1% of NPR's annual operating budget.

Until Wednesday, the Twitter guidelines said "state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the United States, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy." NPR has now been removed from that sentence.

Asked for comment, Twitter's press office responded with an automated poop emoji.

"NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide," Lansing said. "NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable."

Ashcroft joins Missouri governor's race

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Jay Ashcroft, Missouri's top election official, Thursday announced he's running for governor as a Republican.

The secretary of state is campaigning to replace GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who is prohibited by term limits from running again in 2024.

Ashcroft's candidacy has been widely expected. A political action committee supporting him has already raised $1.3 million, and Ashcroft said he has raised about $700,000.

He enters the race with considerable name recognition after serving as secretary of state since 2017, and the Ashcroft family is a political legacy in Missouri. His father, John Ashcroft, was governor, a U.S. senator and U.S. attorney general under former President George W. Bush.

Ashcroft said Missouri Republicans have not done enough despite their power in the state.

"Red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, even Indiana and Arkansas, have become examples of conservative leadership while Missouri Republicans, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, have failed to deliver," Ashcroft said. "I'm running to change that."



