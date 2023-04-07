Search commences for interim director of ADHE

Members of the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board met in executive session Tuesday to discuss possible candidates to be interim director of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, but declined to recommend anyone.

Greg Revels, chairman of the board, invited chancellors and presidents of the state's colleges and universities to share suggestions for the position. He said a list of names will be shared with Jacob Oliva, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, who will then pass them to the office of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but "we do not have a list at this time."

Since Maria Markham, who had been director for the past 6.5 years, was discharged March 28, Mason Campbell, the division's chief academic officer, has been the department's de facto leader for "day-to-day operations," Oliva said during the open portion of the meeting. "There's lots of good work going on [that we] want to sustain," and Markham's tenure produced several "successes for the state."

However, "we can't have [no one] in charge," Oliva said. "People need to know who is in charge," hence the hunt for an interim director.

Late in the afternoon March 28, "I got a call from the governor's office saying they were going in another direction and thanking me for my service, [but] no cause or explanation," Markham explained last week. "I was not expecting that."

Markham said she understands that when regimes change, new administrations -- Sanders took office in January following her election in November -- often want different people in various roles, but when many of those appointments were made with Markham hearing nothing about a change in her status, she expected to remain in her role, at least for the immediate future, she added. "The timing was a surprise, [especially] in the middle of the legislative session."

In the days since her dismissal, there's been "some confusion" regarding leadership at the department, but "we're in the process of" searching for Markham's long-term replacement, Oliva said. However, until that person is named and begins his or her duties, an interim director will need to be in place, because "we don't want to take a step back" on progress that's been made in recent months and years.

Neither Oliva nor Revels provided any timeline for naming an interim director or for appointing Markham's long-term successor, but Oliva did say an interim could be in the role for several months.

Revels invited Oliva to appear at the next meeting of the coordinating board -- scheduled for the end of this month at Henderson State University -- for further discussion of the next director and other issues pertinent to the coordinating board and higher education in the state. Oliva said he looked forward to attending and meeting members of the coordinating board in person.