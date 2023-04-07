Senate OKs $75M increase in funding for public schools, sends bill to governor

The Senate approved a $75 million increase in funding for public schools Thursday, sending the bill to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her signature.

However, the funding, which amounts to a 2.8% increase in per-pupil funding for the next school year, is less than what lawmakers recommended in the fall. The bill, batched with other House bills, passed the Senate unanimously Thursday.

House Bill 1688 is the General Assembly appropriation for per-pupil funding and the culmination of a year-long mandated undertaking that lawmakers refer to as the "educational adequacy process," which dates to the Arkansas Supreme Court's decision in Lakeview School District v. Huckabee that ruled the state's funding for education was inadequate and unconstitutional.

As part of House Bill 1688, schools will receive funding to give $2-an-hour raises to full-time classified school staff, non-teaching positions such as bus drivers, custodians and special education paraprofessionals. Additionally, the bill funds a 1.8% cost-of-living raise for teachers and secretaries in fiscal year 2024 and a 2.2% raise in fiscal year 2025. While lawmakers can make suggestions on how schools should use the funds, school districts have wide discretion in how they choose to spend state dollars.

This session, lawmakers voted to increase the per-pupil funding from $7,413 this school year to 7,618 for the 2023-2024 school year and to $7,771. The bill increases spending by $75 million for fiscal year 2024 and $132 million for fiscal year 2025, the second-largest in the past 10 years for per-student funding, House Education Chairman Brian Evans said.

"We believe that we addressed some areas that are going to be beneficial to our schools," said Evans, a Republican from Cabot. "Obviously we'd always like to do more, and we'll have the ability to do that in the next cycle."

But the raises for school staff may be something the state just funds on paper while not being enough for school districts to increase wages for their employees, according to Dennis Copeland, director of the Arkansas Rural Ed Association. Copeland said the state's educational funding matrix under-funds smaller schools, which will make it difficult for them to give raises to teachers, secretaries and classified staff.

While schools are funded based on the number of students, the funding matrix is designed for a school with 500 students in mind. For a 500-student school, the state funds the salaries of about six, non-teacher staff members, not nearly enough for most schools, Copeland said.

"I think it will be difficult [for] small schools to provide that for everybody," Copeland said. "It's difficult. It's almost an unfunded mandate when you have 25 employees and you're funded for five or six."

The amount that lawmakers approved this week for per-pupil funding is less than the $8,129 the House Education Committee and the $8,150 the Senate Education Committee recommended as part of their Nov. 1 report to the governor. The funding is less because lawmakers had proposed giving teachers a $4,000 raise, but instead teacher raises will be funded through Sanders' Education overhaul plan, the LEARNS Act.

The LEARNS Act increases the annual starting salary for teachers from $36,000 to $50,000 and calls for $2,000 raises for educators making above the minimum.

"The Governor is proud of the historic investments in education she and the legislature worked on together to deliver this session," said Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Sanders, in a March 23 statement. "Arkansas LEARNS and the increase in foundation funding show the Governor and legislature's commitment to improving education in Arkansas through bold and conservative reforms."

In addition to foundation funding from the state, schools also receive supplemental and categorical funds from the General Assembly and federal dollars.

Categorical funding for alternative learning environments will increase by $193 per pupil to $4,987 for the 2023-2024 school year and $5,086 for the 2024-2025 school year. For English language learners, the bill calls for a $7 increase to $366 per student for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

LEARNS ACT IMPACT

Per-pupil funding will be used as the basis for one of the LEARNS Act's key features, the Educational Freedom Accounts, or vouchers that will allow students to attend a home or private school of their choice.

Under the LEARNS Act, students will be able to use 90% of the state's per-pupil funding for education to cover the costs to attend a private or home school. Under the foundation funding lawmakers approved this week, students would receive a school choice voucher of $6,856 for the 2023-2024 school year and $6,994 for the 2024-2025 school year.

The voucher program will be phased in over three years. For the coming 2023-2024 school year, students enrolled at F-rated schools; who are enrolled in kindergarten; who were or are in a foster care program; who have a disability; or who have an active-duty military parent will be given priority for Educational Freedom Accounts.

For the following school year, 2024-2025, students who are enrolled in a D-rated school; who have a parent who is a military veteran; or who are children of first-responders could receive a voucher.

By the 2025-2026 school year, each student who is eligible to enroll in a public school will be eligible for a voucher to attend a private or home school, according to the law.