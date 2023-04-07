SOCCER: Salinas shakes off injury, scores game-winner as Southside tops Northside 1-0

FORT SMITH -- Junior forward Gerardo Salinas wasn't feeling the best before the game Thursday night, but he made the most of his time on the pitch for Fort Smith Southside.

Salinas, who is a little banged up with an injury, came off the bench and provided the game-winning goal for Southside to beat crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside 1-0 at Jim Rowland Stadium in a 6A-West soccer matchup.

"I was very, very happy to score that goal," Salinas said through teammates translating. "My knee wasn't feeling too good before the game. I wasn't in the best condition. But I wanted to come out here and play when I got put back in there."

Salinas worked his way inside the middle of the box and found the back of the net with 33 minutes left in the second half for Southside (5-4, 1-1 6A-West).

"It was big time and he has been working hard all year," Fort Smith Southside coach Mahmoud Ihmeidan said of Salinas. "He is a talented player, and he showed his abilities in this game. When the chance came, he buried it. We always talk about putting in guys to make a difference. That's what he did."

The goal helped seal Southside's first win over rival Northside since 2012. It was a goal the Mavericks have been working for, and they made enough plays to down the Class 6A runner-ups.

"That was the first time since I don't even remember it's been so long," Ihmeidan said. "It's been too long. I'm so glad the guys could pull it off. I was very nervous at the end, but we got the win. I remember beating Northside as a player myself here. I'm so happy for them. They have been working hard for this."

Northside was the much more aggressive team finishing with a 21-10 shot advantage, but the teams were tied at 5-5 with shots on goal.

Southside keeper Joevany Pedraza and backup keeper Seth Lewelling, along with the defense in front of them, helped to secure the shutout. Pedraza was issued a second yellow card, resulting in a red card, with 3:35 left in the game.

Southside made the plays needed in the final minutes to secure the victory being a man down. Northside's best second-half chance was off a corner kick that ended with a save with 10 minutes left. The Grizzlies final chance came when they earned a free kick 14 yards away from the goal with 20 seconds left.

"We really had to hold on," Ihmeidan said. "I was really proud of our keepers in this one because we needed them both. We wanted to get out of here with the win and points."

Northside has now lost back-to-back conference games moving back to the 6A-West. Southside lost its opening game 2-1 against Rogers but bounced back in a big way with the rivalry win.

It was a unique game for Fort Smith Northside coach Mauricio Maciel who faced off against his former player in Ihmeidan, who was a 2008 graduate of Southside when they were both there. Maciel was the coach at Southside during the last time Northside lost that matchup.

"We didn't talk this week before the game," Maciel said. "But it's always special going against one of your former players. We had some really good years together. During this game, they packed the box and were counting on No. 10 [Salinas] making a good run at us. It worked for them one time, and that's all they really needed. We controlled the match. But needed to push a couple more balls and break the lines and give ourselves a chance. The season isn't over and there is plenty of season left."