SPRING PREP NOTEBOOK

BASEBALL

Lions claim top spot

While a number of area baseball teams elected to postpone their scheduled games Tuesday afternoon because of incoming storms, Gravette decided to go ahead and play its 4A-1 Conference showdown against rival Gentry.

The move proved to be a good one for the Lions, who took a 3-2 victory when Holden Betz raced home on a passed ball and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“It turned out to be really nice,” Gravette coach Bryan Bearden said. “We had a one-hour lightning delay, but after that the wind laid down a lot. We were able to get in a seven-inning varsity game and a five-inning junior varsity game, and it turned out to be one of the nicest nights we’ve had this season, and a 3-2 win made it even better.

“Because of the AAA rule on pitch counts, I sit with my coaching staff early in the week and come up with a game plan for our pitching. Had the game been pushed back to Wednesday or Thursday, it would have thrown a wrench in those plans. Now it allows to be the best team we can be for the rest of the week.”

Hunter Roughton pitched 4.2 innings in relief of starter Justin Trucks and picked up the win as he allowed just two hits and struck out seven. The win allowed Gravette (7-4, 3-0) to take sole possession of the top spot in the league, one game ahead of Gentry, Prairie Grove and Farmington. The Lions will play Farmington in conference play this afternoon.

“This is one of the best conferences, if not the best conference, in Class 4A,” Bearden said. “There’s still a lot of games to be played, but to be in first place right now feels good.”

— Henry Apple

SOCCER

Rogers girls on a roll

Few teams are playing better soccer than the Rogers Lady Mounties, who are 7-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the 6A-West Conference after opening with a 4-3 victory over Fort Smith Northside.

“Attacking-wise, we’re playing really well,” Rogers coach Oscar Car-dona said. “Defense has stepped up, too. We’ve got nine seniors on the team and that always helps to have that kind of experience. We built some chemistry during the offseason because the girls play together on clubs teams and they get to know each other.”

Rogers is led by Grace Nowlin, a top goal-scorer who accounted for three of the four goals in the win over Northside. Delaney Neal, Madison Archer and Wesley Jackson are also top players for the Lady Mounties.

“Grace has been amazing in the way she’s playing,” Cardona said of the senior forward. “She’s not going to play college soccer, so she feels this is her year to just go out there and have fun. The pressure is off for her.”

There is some pressure on the schedule for Rogers, which will travel tonight to Centerton to face Benton-ville West, the defending state champions in Class 6A. Rogers will then play Springdale Har-Ber on April 11 before heading out again on April 14 to face undefeated Fayetteville, state runners-up from last season and the state champions in 2021.

“We’re playing a single round-robin this year, so each game matters even that much more,” Cardona said. “This is a really good conference, especially now with Northside, which is really physical, and we’ve got to be ready to go out there and compete every game.”

— Rick Fires

Huskies dashing ahead

Haas Hall-Bentonville has made major strides in its second year with a soccer program and the Huskies expect their success to continue into postseason.

Haas Hall’s numbers have increased from the 17 players who returned from last season to a roster of 25 players that also includes a junior varsity team. Haas Hall was ineligible for postseason play last season as a first-year program.

“With what we had coming back from last year, our goal is to win conference and state,” Huskies coach Eric Powers said.

Hall Hall-Bentonville carried a 6-0-1 record into Thursday’s 3A-West Conference game at Eureka Springs and the Huskies are 6-1-2 overall. Haas Hall tied Green Forest, a traditionally strong team, 2-2 on March 6, and the Huskies will have a return match at Green Forest in May.

Haas Hall is a co-ed team with three girls on varsity, including Addie Caplena, who starts as a midfielder. Senior Ameen Rayas leads Haas Hall with 12 goals and four assists while captain Blake Sostrin has seven goals and seven assists.

— Rick Fires

SOFTBALL

Wood takes over at Harrison

Kyle Wood has assumed the head coaching position for the Lady Goblins, replacing former coach Robin Taylor this week.

Wood was an assistant with the team, and is in his first season at Harrison after spending more than 10 years coaching football and baseball in Missouri. He is a member of the Goblins’ football coaching staff. The Lady Goblins are 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the 5A-West after getting swept by Greenwood on Monday. “I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Wood, who had never coached softball until this season. “I think we have a good team and I think we have a chance to make a good run in the postseason. The expectation for girls softball is high in this community and we are going to work hard to meet those expectations.” Wood has a strong baseball background, spending six seasons as a head baseball coach before coming to Harrison last summer.

“We’re not going to change a lot of things because we are already having a good season,” Wood said. “We may make some slight moves here and there, but we have the players already in place to continue with where we’re at.”

Harrison was scheduled to host Clinton on Thursday, then return to conference play at Greenbrier on Tuesday.

— Chip Souza

Greenwood hits stride

A coaching change usually means a slow start, and that was the case with the Lady Bulldogs after Donald Hart replaced longtime coach Ronnie Sockey.

Greenwood (10-6, 2-2 5A-West) was swept by Van Buren to open conference play, but over the past two weeks, the Lady Bulldogs have started to turn the corner, Hart said.

“I think in the Van Buren tournament last weekend, we started to click and the girls are buying in,” said Hart, who was the head coach at Paris prior to Greenwood. “We beat a good Pea Ridge team, then beat Benton in a great game and that was a big confidence boost for us.”

Greenwood lost to tournament champion Rogers, but the success of the team in the tournament carried over to a 5A-West conference sweep of Harrison earlier this week. The Lady Bulldogs have gotten solid contributions up and down the lineup, and pitchers Tori Howard and Haley McAdams have been lights-out in the circle, said Hart.

With Mady Cartwright electing not to play this spring and instead focus on her college basketball career, the Lady Bulldogs have had to replace that huge void. Hart said freshman Daisy Parker has been a huge addition, and several other players have come up big.

Greenwood was scheduled to travel to Gentry on Thursday before returning to 5A-West action next Tuesday at Siloam Springs.

— Chip Souza

TRACK AND FIELD

Fayetteville braves wind

The wind was howling at times last week during the Bulldog Relays, but that didn’t keep Fayetteville’s teams from trying to obtain some of their goals.

Bulldogs coach Drew Yoakum said some of this athletes were still able to do well, even though they had to battle against a strong breeze at times.

“The key was the weather was warm,” Yoakum said. “You don’t know what you’re going to get when it comes time to run conference or state, so we need to get used to running in some conditions.

“We were able to get a lot of good PRs, and it gave our athletes the opportunity to compete. The wind was really hit or miss at times, but the key was they got a lot of opportunities to run and picked up some PRs. That helps with confidence, and that’s what we need right now.” Yoakum said jumpers such as Kaylon Morris, Isaiah Taylor and Lucas Roblee stood out with their performances, and the distance runners did their usual part on the boys side. On the girls side, he liked what he saw from Solara Koser, Hannah Estes and Julia Gunnell in the girls, as while as Ava Goetz in the hurdles and the high jump.

“So there was a good combination of things for us,” Yoakum said. “That’s what we need as we’re pushing toward the end of the season and trying to get a win.”

Fayetteville split its teams this week for meets, with many of the distance runners competing in the Whitey Smith Relay Carnival in Rogers while the others traveled to Russellville for the Cyclone Relays.

— Henry Apple

RIVER VALLEY

Lady Pointers surge to first

The Lady Pointers surged into first place in the 5A-West this week.

Van Buren swept a conference doubleheader on Wednesday at Mountain Home with 11-0 and 9-6 wins.

Makayla Coombs and Ember Caldwell homered in the first game, and Caldwell twirled a four-hit shutout, walking one, in the six-inning shutout win.

In the nightcap, Van Buren had to rally to win.

Hailey Allen slugged her second homer of the game to tie it in the seventh, and Van Buren won in the eighth inning on Allen’s two-run double.

“We’re playing well,” Van Buren coach Andy Williams said. ‘The second game of each of the last two conference doubleheaders, we’ve been behind and had to scratch and claw to get back in them and won each one. They’ve shown a lot of toughness and they’re a different group right now.”

Against Greenwood two weeks ago, Van Buren trailed 4-1 and 8-3 before scoring seven runs over the final three innings and winning 8-6 in eight innings in the second game after winning the first 3-0 on Caldwell’s three-run homer.

“We knew two weeks ago when we shut down Greenwood that they would come back,” Williams said. “They’re not going to quit. They got up on us. We were down 8-3 and down two with two outs in the seventh with nobody on base. I was in shock.”

Coupled with two wins by Greenwood (8-6, 3-3) at Harrison (13-4, 4-2) on Monday, Van Buren (15-0, 6-0) took over first place all alone. Van Buren hosts Alma (5-9, 2-4) on Tuesday in a 5A-West doubleheader.

— Leland Barclay

Baseball rivalry renewed

Northside and Southside renew their Battle of Rogers Avenue rivalry on Tuesday in 6A-West play with Northside returning to the conference.

Southside holds a 57-29 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to 1990.

Both teams are locked in an early battle for positioning in the conference, tied for sixth.

Northside (9-9, 3-5) dropped 11-1 and 8-0 decisions to Rogers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Southside (6-8, 3-5) was open last week in conference play in the nine-team schedule.

“It’s big in a lot of ways,” Northside coach Will Hankins said. “They’re in our conference and we’re both tied at 3-5. It’s a pivotal moment in gaining a game or two games on Southside, and moving up in the conference and fighting our way into the playoffs. We’re going to give it our best shot.”

The two teams played three times last year with the two teams splitting nonconference games and then Southside winning in the Class 7A state tournament.

— Leland Barclay