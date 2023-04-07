BASKETBALL

UALR's Francis signs pro contract in Australia

University of Arkansas-Little Rock forward Angelique Francis announced Thursday that she's signed with the Melbourne Tigers of the NBL1 South league in Australia, where she'll begin playing next week alongside former Trojan teammate Nikki Metcalfe.

Francis will finish her undergraduate coursework online and graduate in May, but the Irving, Texas, native will forego her final season of collegiate eligibility and not return to Little Rock to help the Trojans defend their Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

Rain changes weekend schedule

This weekend's series between Arkansas Tech University and Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia saw its schedule altered Thursday because of heavy rains already received and the forecast for more rain today.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. and will conclude Monday with a single game starting at 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR claims two victories

Matilda Horton and Allison Stigarill from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock both posted victories Thursday, while Horton set a site record in the 10,000 meters at the Little Rock Invitational.

Horton won the 10,000 meters with a time of 37 minutes, 24.09 seconds, setting a new record in the event. Mandy Sykora of Arkansas Tech University finished second with a time of 39:41.66.

Stigarill won the women's hammer throw with a distance of 162 feet, 10 inches. Lyric Love from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished second with a throw of 150-5. Kelyan Kemble, who was competing as an individual, was next at 141-6, followed by Kailyn Thomas of Southern Arkansas University (139-10) and Kiara Williams of Central Arkansas (139-6).

Ryan Davis, who also competed as an individual, won the men's hammer throw with a distance of 218 feet, 9 inches. He was followed by UAPB's Danniel Bailey (168-9), UCA's Aidan Patton (168-2), UALR's Isaiah Parker (165-5) and SAU's Ja'Kamron Zackery (151-8).

UALR leads both the men's (21 points) and women's (24 points) team standings. UCA is second in the men's standings with 18 points, followed by UAPB (13) and Southern Arkansas (11). SAU is second in the women's standings with nine points, while UAPB and Arkansas Tech are tied in third place with eight points each.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services