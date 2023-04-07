State treasurer recovering from stroke suffered last month

State Treasurer Mark Lowery suffered a stroke last month and was released from a rehabilitation facility Thursday, a spokeswoman for the state treasurer said late Thursday afternoon.

The state treasurer's director of communications, Heather McKim, said in a written statement that the office announced March 13 that Lowery was recovering at home from health-related concerns. She said at that time he was undergoing extensive medical testing under the care and supervision of his physicians at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Lowery is a Republican from Maumelle.

"After that time, we confirmed that Treasurer Lowery suffered an ischemic stroke, presumably in early to mid-March," McKim said Thursday. "His physicians determined the best course of action for Treasurer Lowery was to enter a rehabilitation facility to receive the necessary therapeutic and recovery care, which he began on March 26, 2023.

"Following his release from the rehabilitation facility on Thursday, April 6, 2023, Treasurer Lowery's daughter, Erin Lowery, decided it would be best for her dad's continued recovery for him to be with her in Maryland where he would constantly be surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren, while continuing to seek professional treatment and rehabilitation services there," McKim said in her written statement.

She said the state treasurer's chief of staff, Wil Cheatham, is serving as direct liaison to Lowery and will continue to stay in contact with him throughout Lowery's recovery process.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson and Cheatham continue to oversee the daily operations and management of the state treasurer, McKim said.

During a recent visit, Lowery expressed his appreciation to his dedicated staff for their hard work and determination to keep operations running smoothly through this difficult time, she said.

McKim added that Lowery stated, "I can't tell you all how much I appreciate the encouraging words, cards, and prayers I have received from friends and residents from around the state.' "

She said the state treasurer's staff look forward to Lowery's return to the Capitol, "but right now our main concern is for his personal health and well-being.

"We continue to lift him and his family up in our prayers, and we pledge to carry out the duties of the State Treasurer's Office with honor and integrity," McKim said.

The state treasurer oversees the state treasury's investment portfolio of more than $9 billion.

Among other things, the state treasurer also serves on the board of trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, and the Arkansas State Highway Employees' Retirement System.

Lowery was sworn in as state treasurer Jan. 10. He served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 until this year.

Prior to serving in the Arkansas House, Lowery had been a newspaper editor, and taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University, according to the treasurer's website.

Lowery also served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee in the mid-1990s and was the lobbyist and executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors from 2003 to 2011.