Superintendent talks to Gravette School Board about impact of Arkansas LEARNS Act

GRAVETTE -- Gravette school officials are still trying to get a clear picture of what the total impact of the Arkansas LEARNS Act will be.

Superintendent Maribel Childress spoke the School Board on March 27 about the overhaul of the state's educational system.

Childress said the biggest change in the financial picture for the district comes because of legislation requiring all employees to be paid a salary of $50,000 or adding a $2,000 bonus if they are already receiving more than $50,000. She said state funding should cover the cost of this requirement for certified, state-funded teachers, but there is no additional funding for federal employees, pre-K teachers or classified employees.

Childress provided board members draft copies of the administrative salary schedule and a list of coaching stipends and academic and activity stipends.

The superintendent said it is hard to tell at this point what the total impact of the LEARNS Act will be. She pointed out that spending for utilities will have to be adjusted next year as expenses have gone over budget for both electricity and diesel this year and said that, when preparing the budget, she is going to be conservative because "I want to take care of the future."

Board President Heather Finley said she appreciated the diligence of the local administrators and board members who have worked so hard to provide input on pending legislation but said she is disappointed in legislators because of their lack of response.

Except for state Rep. Hope Duke, R-Gravette, Finley said she had received no response from any legislator other than state Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, who told her, "That's your responsibility; it's up to the board to decide" about education issues.

In other business, the board:

Approved expenditures of $173,000 for the School Safety Grant. A list has been made of all priorities, with locked doors and security cameras at the top of the list, and items will be purchased in order of priority as long as funds are available.

Approved funding updates to the sound and lighting systems at the high school performing arts center. Principal Shannon Mitchell explained that much of the equipment is older and needs to be replaced in order to interface with current technology. Board members approved expenditures not to exceed $165,000, to be paid out of growth fund revenue.

Approved allowing expelled students who will be returning to school next fall to submit applications for summer school. Summer school attendance will be subject to approval by the student's school administrator.

Approved field trips for the state debate tournament, the DECA national conference, FBLA state leadership conference and the Quiz Bowl state tournament.

Approved the 2023-2024 school calendar.

Approved hiring Zoe Freeland as a teacher at Glenn Duffy Elementary School.