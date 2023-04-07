Take care with the Name of God

All too often today, we hear God's name being bandied about carelessly. Even people who would never openly say the Lord's name as a curse have embraced the cultural norm of OMG. But what does it mean to take the Lord's name in vain? Exodus 20:2 says, "I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage."

We as Christians are marked with the name of the Holy Trinity. We are baptized in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. If you belong to a church that makes the sign of the cross like me, you re-mark yourself every time you do so, declaring for all that you belong to Christ. Surely, we aren't being careless with the name of God?

Oh, but we are. All of us fail to live up to the name of God. Our actions, our words, our attitudes -- what we have done and what we have failed to do -- all show the world what we believe about God's Holy Name. We may not be openly defying the Second Commandment, but what do our choices show other people about God?

We, who bear God's name as our Christian identity, honor or dishonor that name to our friends and neighbors. When you respond to a frustrating co-worker with kindness, you show that God's name is not vain. When you lose your cool with your teenager, not so much. But if you humble yourself and apologize? There is honor in that. When your car has a Christian bumper sticker, but you are driving while waving with a particular finger, you aren't living up to the name of Christ. When you smile at a stranger, you are.

Our words and actions matter but so do those of the people around us. In ignoring the use of God's name in blasphemy, we are participating in it. Oh my heart balks at that one! I'm not doing it so why does what my friends and neighbors say matter? Our heart should be pierced when we hear the name of Jesus slandered.

Philippians 2:10-11 says that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. When you hear the name of Jesus -- whether in vain or not -- I encourage you to bow your head slightly in a moment of honor to our Lord.

I have a dear friend who has no regard for God but she stopped taking his name in vain after she asked me why I was acting like a bobble head. A gentle explanation and she stopped. If you'd like, take it a step farther and say something along the lines of, "May His name be blessed, now and forever." Even under your breath will have an impact.

Finally, I'd like to share two prayers that I hope encourage you to live out the Second Commandment. May we all go forth and proclaim the name of God in our words and in our deeds.

My God, I believe, I adore, I hope, and I love you; I beg pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope, and do not love you. Amen.

May the most holy, most sacred, most adorable, most mysterious and unutterable Name of God be always praised, blessed, loved, adored and glorified in heaven, on earth and under the earth, by all the creatures of God, and by the Sacred Heart of our Lord Jesus Christ in the most Holy Sacrament of the altar. Amen.

Hope, peace and grace to you.

Brandi Skidmore is vice president of the Ladies Altar Society at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at Lake Village.

