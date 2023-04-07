Tennessee legislators ousted for gun protest





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

In a historic act, the chamber voted 72-25 to oust Rep. Justin Jones, a 27-year-old community organizer elected in November to represent part of Nashville, and 69-26 to expel Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis. Republicans did not have enough votes to remove Rep. Gloria Johnson, a former teacher from Knoxville who lost a student to gun violence.

The split votes drew accusations of racial bias, with lawmakers ousting Jones and Pearson, who are both Black, while Johnson, who is white, survived the vote on her expulsion. Republican leadership denied that race was a factor, however.

The visitors' gallery rang with screams and boos after the final vote. After sitting quietly for hours and hushing anyone who cried out during the proceedings, people broke into chants of "Shame!" and "Fascists!"

Banishment is a move the chamber has used only a handful of times since the Civil War. Most state legislatures have the power to expel members, but it is generally reserved as a punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct, not used as a weapon against political opponents.

GOP leaders said Thursday's actions were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers' disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.

Republican Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had "effectively conducted a mutiny."

At an evening rally, Jones and Pearson pledged to be back at the Capitol next week advocating for change.

"Rather than pass laws that will address red flags and banning assault weapons and universal background checks, they passed resolutions to expel their colleagues," Jones said. "And they think that the issue is over. We'll see you on Monday."

He, Pearson and Johnson joined in protesting last week as hundreds of demonstrators packed the Capitol to call for passage of gun-control measures. As the protesters filled galleries, the three approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant. The scene unfolded days after the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school where six people were killed, including three children.

Pearson told reporters Thursday that in carrying out the protest, the three had broken "a House rule because we're fighting for kids who are dying from gun violence and people in our communities who want to see an end to the proliferation of weaponry in our communities."

Johnson, a retired teacher, said her concern about school shootings was personal, recalling a day in 2008 when students came running toward her out of a cafeteria because a student had just been shot and killed.

"The trauma on those faces, you will never, ever forget," she said.

At the start of Thursday's proceedings, Pearson welcomed his supporters to the Capitol on the House floor.

"Thank you for getting on the bus at 3 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. this morning to be a part of this process," Pearson said, "and to make sure your voices are heard and your presence is power so that we can continue to elevate the issues in our community and those who we continue to lose."

At the doors to the entrance of the main gallery, several hundred protesters stood with ponchos and umbrellas on a rainy Nashville day, blowing whistles and chanting "What do we want? Gun control. When do we want it? Now!" and "Do your job! Do your job!"

A young woman in a red bandanna with a pink whistle held a sign that said "I turn 18 today. Hallie, William and Evelyn never will," in reference to the three 9-year-olds killed in Nashville.

Young children, teenagers and parents stood in a light drizzle and 53-degree temperatures. They held an extended, bloodcurdling scream for more than three minutes, then chanted "14 minutes. 14 minutes. Six lives. Six lives."

NOISY CROWD

Thousands of people flocked to the Capitol to support Jones, Pearson and Johnson on Thursday, cheering and chanting outside the House chamber loudly enough to drown out the proceedings.

The trio held hands as they walked onto the floor, and Pearson raised a fist during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Offered a chance to defend himself before the vote, Jones said the GOP responded to the shooting with a different kind of attack.

"We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy," he said.

Jones vowed that even if expelled, he would continue pressing for action on guns.

"I'll be out there with the people every week, demanding that you act," he said.

Bulso accused Jones of acting with "disrespect" and showing "no remorse."

"He does not even recognize that what he did was wrong," Bulso said. "So not to expel him would simply invite him and his colleagues to engage in mutiny on the House floor."

Though Democrats ardently pleaded for their colleagues to vote against expulsion, most Republicans were left unconvinced. Bulso deemed Jones' defense "a compelling, eloquent statement of why he should be expelled."

The debate over ousting Jones lasted about an hour, until Republicans voted to move on -- a decision that was ardently rebuked by House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons.

"Give me a break. Is this a circus?" Clemmons shouted into the microphone. "You are talking about kicking somebody out of this body and you can't sit through a debate? Grow up!"

Ultimately, only one Republican, Rep. Charlie Baum, voted against Jones's expulsion.

The two expelled lawmakers may not be gone for long. County commissions in their districts get to pick replacements to serve until a special election can be scheduled, and they could opt to choose Jones and Pearson. The two also would be eligible to run in those races.

Bob Mendes, an at-large member of the Nashville Metropolitan Council, tweeted Thursday night that a meeting has been set for Monday to fill Jones' seat. "I will vote to name Justin Jones back into the State House to represent my constituents," Mendes tweeted.

Under the Tennessee Constitution, lawmakers cannot be expelled for the same offense twice.

During discussion, Republican Rep. Sabi Kumar advised Jones to be more collegial and less focused on race.

"You have a lot to offer, but offer it in a vein where people are accepting of your ideas," Kumar said.

Jones said he did not intend to assimilate in order to be accepted. "I'm not here to make friends. I'm here to make a change for my community," he replied.

Fielding questions from lawmakers, Johnson reminded them that she did not raise her voice nor did she use the bullhorn -- as did the other two, both of whom are new lawmakers and among the youngest members in the chamber.

After the vote that allowed Johnson to remain in the House, reporters asked why she thought she was spared after Jones was ousted. Johnson, who is white, responded: "It might have to do with the color of our skin." Jones is of Black and Filipino descent, and Pearson is Black.

The three lawmakers did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post seeking comment after the votes. Biographical information for Jones and Pearson was immediately removed from the House website, and their seats were listed as "vacant."

That notion of bias was echoed by state Sen. London Lamar, a Democrat representing Memphis.

Lawmakers "expelled the two black men and kept the white woman," Lamar, a Black woman, said via Twitter. "The racism that is on display today! Wow!"

However House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican who voted to expel all three, denied that race was at play and said Johnson's arguments might have swayed other members.

"Our members literally didn't look at the ethnicity of the members up for expulsion," Majority Leader William Lamberth added. He alleged that Jones and Pearson were trying to incite a riot last week, while Johnson was more subdued.

In Washington, President Joe Biden was also critical of the expulsions, calling them "shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent."

"Rather than debating the merits of the issue [of gun control], these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee," Biden said in a statement.

Before the expulsion votes, House members debated more than 20 bills, including a school safety proposal requiring public and private schools to submit building safety plans to the state. The bill did not address gun control, sparking criticism from some Democrats that it only addresses a symptom and not the cause of school shootings.

Past expulsion votes have taken place under distinctly different circumstances.

The Tennessee House had only expelled members three times previously, according to a report from the office of the state's attorney general. In 1866, six members were expelled "for the contempt of the authority of this House." In 1980, a member was expelled for seeking a bribe in exchange for tanking a piece of legislation.

State lawmakers last ousted a House member in 2016 when the chamber voted 70-2 to remove Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham over allegations of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women during his four years in office.

In 2019, lawmakers faced pressure to expel former Republican Rep. David Byrd over accusations of sexual misconduct dating to when he was a high school basketball coach three decades earlier. Republicans declined to take action, pointing out that he was reelected as the allegations surfaced. Byrd retired last year.

Last year, the state Senate expelled Democrat Katrina Robinson after she was convicted of using about $3,400 in federal grant money on wedding expenses instead of her nursing school.

Republicans in the House filed the resolutions Monday to oust Jones, Johnson and Pearson, saying the three lawmakers "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor" to the House.

As the resolutions were filed Monday, protesters shouted and began chanting in the gallery, which Sexton ordered to be cleared and for state troopers to remove hecklers.

While the three lawmakers awaited the votes this week, their supporters organized rallies and protests against their expulsion. Some were part of a caravan to Nashville, leaving their homes across the state in the early morning to reach the Capitol for Thursday's proceedings.

Republicans. Bulso, Andrew Farmer and Bud Hulsey, who filed the resolutions, did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.

Shortly after the proceedings, the Tennessee House Republicans' Twitter account tweeted that the three lawmakers were interested only in "being in the spotlight. Today, they got what the wanted -- the spotlight is on them, and suddenly they're capable of inciting peace during session, instead of chaos." Republican Rep. Jody Barrett echoed that statement, writing: "Question: Are the voices of the 72k people of one district more deserving of being heard than the 72k of another district?"

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus described the expulsions as "targeted" moves that were "racist and anti-democratic."

Information for this article was contributed by Kimberlee Kruesi and Jonathan Mattise of The Associated Press and by Claire Gibson, Praveena Somasundaram, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, María Luisa Paúl, Andrea Salcedo, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Matt Brown of The Washington Post.

Students yell, asking for gun reform legislation and support the Tennessee Three outside the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fist on the floor of the House chamber before a resolution to expel him from the legislature is introduced on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust Pearson and two other House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, receives a hug from a supporter as he visits the gallery of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust Pearson and two other House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Jamyn Milliken yells, asking for gun reform legislation, and support the Tennessee Three outside the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Gun reform and "Tennessee Three" supporters raise signs in the gallery of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists as he delivers his final remarks on the floor of the House chamber as he is expelled from the legislature Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans ousted two of three House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Ashley Cates comforts Sarah Neumann as she gets emotional talking about the Covenant School Shooting outside the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Gun law reform and "Tennessee Three" supporter Trinity Williams raises a sign in the gallery of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)







As protesters converge Thursday, Tennessee state troopers block the stairwell to the legislative chambers. (AP/George Walker IV)







Former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, leaves the House chamber Thursday after he was expelled. (AP/George Walker IV)







Rep. Gloria Johnson gets a hug from Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, on the floor of the House chamber Thursday after a resolution to expel Johnson failed. Republican leaders denied race was a factor in the vote on Johnson, a retired teacher. (AP/George Walker IV)











Gallery: Protests as Tennessee lawmakers expelled







