The coming war

China wants the U.S. out of the influence business in Asia. There are, for example, 50,000 American troops stationed in Japan. Taiwan is the flashpoint. It is both a thorn in China's national pride and a symbol of American authority.

But Taiwan, economically successful and democratic in structure, has watched China tighten the screws on Hong Kong. Taiwan will never turn its sovereignty over to China. So a blockade of Taiwan, perhaps an invasion, becomes a matter of when, not if, under current conditions. As the U.S. government restated in 2021, we are committed militarily to the protection of Taiwan.

For years China has pushed the envelope in Southeast Asia to test U.S. regional resistance. Two examples: China has invested billions in natural-resource-rich Indonesia, without making environmental nor human-rights demands (as the U.S. insists). So its influence there is growing. China has pushed Indonesia to object to the U.S. supplying nuclear submarines to its southern neighbor Australia. So it would be difficult for Australia to help the U.S. in defense of Taiwan if its subs cannot pass through Indonesia's 17,000 islands.

Second, China has been building new islands out of sandbars in the South China Sea. The islands have ports and airfields; they were deliberately put in Philippine and Vietnamese sea space. This would complicate Philippine support of the U.S. in defending Taiwan.

China thinks it has gotten away with these penetrations because it sees the U.S. as self-indulgent and weak-willed. It views the U.S. as insular, being as concerned with gender definition studies as with strategic determination. China watched the U.S.' self-imposed humiliating departure from Afghanistan and sees a nation in decline. That balloon floating over sensitive air-defense bases in Montana was simply a more in-your-face China slap than its challenging actions over many years.

America has a history of sleepy slowness to act, but a ferocity once it awakens. In the late 1930s, with trouble brewing in Europe and Germany invading Czechoslovakia, Congress passed the Neutrality Acts. They specifically said there would be no U.S. external involvement, not even embargoes. Even as late as 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt publicly declared no U.S. boots on ground in Europe.

Then came Dec. 7 the same year. Pearl Harbor. On the boat back to Japan, astute Admiral Yamamoto reportedly said, "I'm afraid we have awakened a sleeping giant."

There has long been a myth, coming out of the U.S.-Soviet Union Cold War: In this nuclear age, war cannot be imagined because it would destroy the globe. But the Ukraine conflict has proven, for a year now, that conventional warfare is possible between two nuclear powers.

At this moment, Xi Jinping in Beijing is closely watching Ukraine. He knows Vladimir Putin is playing the long game of destroying Ukraine by attrition. No elections are holding him back. Will the U.S. and European allies' billions continue indefinitely in tanks, weapons, air defense systems? Or will voter objection lead a U.S. president to broker a peace that is Putin face-saving, with him keeping Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine?

Xi is the architect of China's hostility toward the U.S. He just pushed through an unprecedented third term as party leader. With America distracted by Ukraine and Taiwan thousands of miles from American shores, he sees the opportunity: a blockade of Taiwan. The question is when, rather than if, under the current drift.

The U.S. must get its act together. It must think through a detailed plan to the coming embargo. It should be laid out to China and be credible. Institutional communication must improve. For example, the world's two main superpowers should have established channels; there are none, not even a "hot line" such as Washington/Moscow during the Cold War.

The transactional approach to Chinese relations is not working. It has enabled China to penetrate the U.S. sphere of influence, mostly under the radar before the balloon. It is essential, and will take creativity, to penetrate the dilemma of "everything is secret" (China) versus "nothing is secret" (U.S. culture). But a more cohesive foreign policy toward China will reduce the likelihood of an incident resulting in armed superpower conflict.

Joe O'Brien of Little Rock is an international management consultant.