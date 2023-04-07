Travelers 9, Hooks 5

The Arkansas Travelers opened the 2023 season on a winning note Thursday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks as the Travelers' top-three hitters combined for seven hits, five RBI and five runs at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arkansas scored three times in the first and second innings to take a 6-0 lead. Left fielder Spencer Packard drove in a run in both innings with RBI singles.

Corpus Christi scored three times in the third inning, cutting the Arkansas lead in half thanks in part to a two-run home run from Shay Whitcomb.

The Travelers put added three more runs in the fifth, scoring on a Josh Morgan groundout, a Leonardo Rivas single and a wild pitch.

Arkansas' opening day starter, Bryce Miller, allowed 4 runs and 7 hits in 41/3 innings. He struck out four.

A.J. Puckett (1-0) earned the victory with two scoreless innings of relief.