Turn Easter eggs into tasty treat

Deviled eggs are a great way to use those brightly colored Easter eggs for a delicious treat, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“This Heavenly Deviled Eggs recipe is versatile and easy to prepare,” Henson said. “They are great as an appetizer, side dish or snack.”

The recipe makes 6 servings.

INGREDIENTS

6 eggs (in shell)

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard

DIRECTIONS

Wash hands with soap and water.

Put eggs into a saucepan. Cover with cold water.

Bring eggs to a simmer (small bubbles) and cook for 12 minutes.

Remove from the heat and drain.

Crack eggs under cold water and allow to cool. Remove shells.

Split eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks.

Put yolks, mayonnaise and mustard into a small zipper-lock plastic bag to mix.

Cut a small hole in a lower corner of the bag. Squeeze mixture into egg white halves. Garnish as desired.

Note:

Garnishes: paprika, cayenne pepper (if you like it hot), pickle relish, sliced scallions, sliced green or black olives.

1/8 tsp each of salt and pepper may be substituted for 1 tsp mustard.

For nutrition information, visit What’s Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl at

https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/nutrition-education/healthy-thrifty-holiday-menus/easter.

