UAM to exhibit senior’s art

Alexis Rodriguez's senior art thesis exhibition, Ciudad de Lineas, will be held from April 13-20 in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His public reception will be held from 3-4 p.m. April 13.

Rodriguez's drawings and ceramics use lines, designs and imagery to connect to his culture and family background as immigrants to the United States, according to a news release.

"In my drawings, I have used subjects of outdoor spaces from southern California filled with people and inexpensive necessities to show how my culture interacts with a shopping space."

The exhibition will be open to the public from April 13-20. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.