Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAM to exhibit senior’s art

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:35 a.m.
In Alexis Rodriguez's drawings, he used subjects of outdoor spaces filled with people and inexpensive necessities to show how his culture interacts with a shopping space, he said. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)

Alexis Rodriguez's senior art thesis exhibition, Ciudad de Lineas, will be held from April 13-20 in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His public reception will be held from 3-4 p.m. April 13.

Rodriguez's drawings and ceramics use lines, designs and imagery to connect to his culture and family background as immigrants to the United States, according to a news release.

"In my drawings, I have used subjects of outdoor spaces from southern California filled with people and inexpensive necessities to show how my culture interacts with a shopping space."

The exhibition will be open to the public from April 13-20. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Print Headline: UAM to exhibit senior’s art

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT