UAPB releases football ’23 slate

Mississippi Valley State University will resume its football archrivalry with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in October.

UAPB released its 2023 schedule Wednesday, and the Delta Devils are back in the Golden Lions' rotation of Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents after a two-year hiatus. The longtime foes will face off Oct. 14 in Itta Bena, Miss.

The addition of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman to the SWAC in July 2021 created an eight-game conference schedule including the five in-division opponents and three from the opposite division for each team. Valley, the closest SWAC member to UAPB (148 miles southeast) other than Grambling State (145 miles south), was left out of the rotation going into the fall 2021 season and paused its traditionally chief rivalry with the Golden Lions, who lead the all-time series with the Delta Devils 28-23-1.

UAPB has won the last two meetings against Valley, including a 24-17 win in April 2021 when Tyrin Ralph returned a punt 75 yards for the winning touchdown with 1:54 left.

Alonzo Hampton's first season as UAPB head coach will begin Sept. 2 when the Lions visit the University of Tulsa in the first meeting between both programs. UAPB traveled through Tulsa last year to take on Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

At least two games on the Lions' 2023 schedule were already released before Thursday, including the Sept. 9 Southern Heritage Classic game against Tennessee State at Memphis' Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. UAPB is 1-4 against the Tigers all-time, winning on the final play of their 2019 meeting in Nashville.

UAPB will play five home games this season, starting with a Sept. 16 game against Alabama's Miles College. UAPB is 3-0-1 against Miles all-time, with the last meeting a 79-6 UAPB win in 1990. This will be the first time, however, Miles has visited Pine Bluff.

SWAC play will begin Sept. 23 at Alabama A&M in Huntsville and return home to host Southern University on Sept. 30. The next week will be an open date for the Lions before they hit the road again to Itta Bena.

There will be back-to-back home games in Pine Bluff in late October. UAPB will host Alcorn State for homecoming Oct. 21, a date that was announced in January. Jackson State will follow Oct. 28.

Two of the Lions' final three games of the season will be in Texas. UAPB will visit Prairie View A&M on Nov. 4, host Grambling State for senior day Nov. 11 and conclude the regular season at Texas Southern on Nov. 18.

Season tickets for UAPB will go on sale April 17.