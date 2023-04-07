Urban Renewal OKs Sixth Avenue plan

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency held a special called meeting on Monday to finalize the developmental agreement for the modern, three-level, multifamily apartment-style homes to be constructed downtown.

In March the agreement between the Urban Renewal Agency and Pines 1 Development LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, was delayed due to wording in the contract.

The agreement is to develop the land owned by Urban Renewal to include multifamily housing units (apartments) south side facing Sixth Avenue between Georgia Street and Convention Center Drive as Phase One.

Previously in the contract, the payment and performance bond was to be purchased at the time of the signing, but because the construction costs had not been finalized, that part was revised.

Now the payment and performance bond will be purchased upon execution of the final construction documents that determine the final construction costs of the project.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the developmental agreement.

"I am excited about this opportunity and for the other developments," said Urban Renewal Executive Director Chandra Griffin.

Other projects planned to get off the ground in 2023 include the go-kart track, the Sixth and Main Project and the Neighborhood Housing Project.

Griffin said approximately $6.6 million in carryover is designated for these projects. With most of the land already acquired by the agency, last year the agency purchased an additional lot that would give them both sides of Convention Center Drive on East Sixth Avenue.

A second phase of the multifamily housing project is being considered on the north side of the street and will duplicate the layout of Phase One.

"Funding-wise we are ready," said Griffin. She said the 26 multifamily units will consist of 1 and 2 bedrooms facing Sixth Avenue. The property will feature a courtyard in the middle with private wood planks and parking in the back. Griffin said the units will run from Convention Center Drive to Georgia Street.

"It looks really good," said Griffin, describing the renderings of the units. "Hopefully the same thing can be duplicated across the street in the future."

The renderings of the 26 residential units consist of two buildings with 13 units each and a community area. A 2,000-square-foot courtyard sits in the middle of the two residential buildings.

While in the developmental stage, Urban Renewal will lease the property to Pines 1 Development with the intent to purchase the property following completion of the project.

According to the contract, the monthly lease amount will be waived as long as the buyer is making reasonable progress toward the development of the property.

The total purchase price for the property is $10 based on assurances by the buyer that the property will be used for agreed-upon purposes.

During the pre-development stages, Urban Renewal will be responsible for all the soft costs. According to the contract, they will ensure the land is construction ready, making sure the land has had the appropriate surveys, planning, permitting, environmental studies, impact fees and other necessary costs.

Urban Renewal is also responsible for architecture services and engineering studies.

Griffin said the architects are ready to move forward on their end and get some dirt moving.

The construction timeline begins after the development agreement is signed by all parties and all preliminary site preparations are done.

The construction period is 10-12 months with a two-month flex period due to weather and material delays.