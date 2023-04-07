VCU forward visiting Arkansas

Virginia Commonwealth forward transfer Jamir Watkins is on an official visit to Fayetteville.

Starting 17 of 35 games last season, Watkins (6-7 and 210 pounds) averaged 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and blocked 23 shots.

He shot 41.3% from the field, 31.9% beyond the three-point line and 72.1% at the free throw line.

Watkins entered the NCAA transfer portal March 30. He arrived Thursday afternoon for his visit to Arkansas.

Watkins missed the 2020-21 season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee prior to the season.

He was third on the team in scoring at 7.2 points per game as a freshman, and he averaged 18.3 minutes. Watkins appeared in all 26 games and started twice.

He was a 3-star recruit by 247Sports in the 2020 class. Watkins was unranked by the other three recruiting services, but he committed to the Rams over Seton Hall, St. John’s, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and other programs.



