Victims identified in March trailer fire west of Cabot

Authorities on Friday afternoon named the two people found dead in a camper trailer fire west of Cabot in northeastern Pulaski County last month.

Kenneth Boyd, 56, and Teresa Phillips, 61, both of Cabot, were identified by the state medical examiner, a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Firefighters discovered the remains after extinguishing a fire that engulfed a trailer at 2213 Lusby Court shortly before 3 a.m. on March 26. While Lusby Court is considered a Cabot address, the street is located in Pulaski County, about a half-mile west of Lonoke County.



