Water tower to be ‘made a landmark for Pea Ridge’ after City Council approves mayor’s recommendation

PEA RIDGE -- The first water tower for the city of Pea Ridge is more than 100 years old.

That century-old water tower just south of downtown Pea Ridge served the city's residents for more than 30 years before being replaced by a new water tower in 1993.

The old water tower, which originally served Springdale before being brought to Pea Ridge in the mid-1960s, will now be "brought back to life and made a landmark for Pea Ridge," after the City Council approved a recommendation by Mayor Nathan See to advertise for bids to repaint the tower. He said it will be silver and forest green, as it was originally, with block letters spelling Pea Ridge on it.

"I just think it's an iconic piece of history," See said. "I think the residents would appreciate seeing it restored rather than removed. I think it's important we show our respect for history by restoring this."

The tower sits on a quarter of an acre just west of a residence on North Curtis Avenue. That residence was the home of former mayor Finis Wood at the time. The Woods leased the land for 99 years for $1 and "other considerations, including free water during their lifetime," according to historian Billie Jines.

The old Pea Ridge water tower was purchased from Springdale by Pea Ridge, disassembled in Springdale and reconstructed on the site in town. Former mayor John Easley said the administration prior to his began the purchase. Easley served as mayor in 1965-1966.

"It came from Springdale where it was taken apart and then reconstructed here," Easley said in an interview years ago. He explained that was the first city water storage, although "Mr. Patterson had a water tank up in the air that provided water gravity flow into some of the businesses downtown."

Prior to the city's water system, Easley said there were both wells and cisterns for the residences in town.

Also on the tank is a siren which Easley remembered helping raise to the second level of the water tower.

"We used a rope and pulled it up there. It wasn't easy," he said.

According to an article written in 1991 by Jines, the city's water system was begun in 1954 by Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Webb Sr., who obtained a 99-year lease on a section of land for the tower from Mr. and Mrs. Finis Wood for $1 and other considerations, which included water free during their lifetimes.

Jines wrote that the city purchased the water system from the Webbs 10 years later. The bonding company would not allow free water so the Woods were given $100, and they signed a quit claim deed to the city.

In 1966, a triple purpose siren was installed on the water tower. It was intended for use as a Civil Defense, fire and natural disaster siren, according to Jines.

Jines wrote that a firm from Pittsburg, Kan., painted the tower and the cone-shaped top was painted green as the symbol of that company.

According to Jines' records, the structure would have been manufactured in about 1921. A surveyor working for the water department recently estimated its construction at the turn of the century because of the riveting instead of welding.

The city's population expanded to require a second water storage tank erected in 1993. That tank holds 500,000 gallons of water. A third tank was installed on the city's system in the fall of 2008. That, too, is a half-million-gallon tank, according to the city Water Superintendent Ken Hayes.