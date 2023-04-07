Wrecks on state’s roads kill 3 people

Three people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 33-year-old man, whose name was listed as unknown, was killed around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram while standing in the middle of U.S. 67 near Jacksonville, according to a report.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that it was cloudy and the road was clear at the time.

Penny Whitlock, 59, of Malvern was fatally injured around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday when the 2017 Kia Soul she was driving north on U.S. 67 northeast of Malvern left the road and struck a curb, sending the vehicle into the air where it flipped multiple times, according to a report.

Whitlock was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.

Terry McConnell, 63, of Hot Springs died around 6:49 p.m. Wednesday after the Honda X13 motorcycle he was riding on Arkansas 5 near Fountain Lake crossed a driveway, went into a ditch and collided with a utility pole, according to a report.

The motorcycle continued on about 5 feet before hitting a metal post and coming to a halt, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.