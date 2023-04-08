3 suspects held in Sherwood apartment complex shooting

Two people were shot at a Sherwood apartment complex Friday afternoon, and three suspects were in custody, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at The Links at Sherwood in the 3400 block of East Kiehl Avenue about 4 p.m. found a male victim with a gunshot wound in the neck and a female victim who had been shot in the abdomen, the Sherwood Police Department said in a news release it tweeted about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The release didn't name the victims or suspects but said the victims had been taken to area hospitals and that their conditions were unknown Friday night.