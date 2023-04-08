4-star athlete commits to Hogs

Arkansas landed the commitment of 4-star athlete Juju Pope on Saturday.

Pope, 6-0, 195 pounds, of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Louisville. He visited Fayetteville on March 4.

“I loved Arkansas when I went up for an unofficial visit,” Pope said. “The coaches and the people in Arkansas loved the Razorbacks. I loved the coaching staff and the environment.”

He has the potential to play running back or defensive back at Arkansas.

“I can really play both sides of the ball,” he said. “Whatever they want me to do when I get there, I’ll play.”

He had 82 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 interception and 9 pass breakups, and rushed 41 times for 490 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 18 linebacker and No. 215 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He was recruited hard by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

“I talked to them about every day,” he said. “They helped me be a Razorback because of how they stayed in touch with me. They always stayed in touch with me.”

He is the No. 4 pledge to Arkansas in the 2024 class. On3.com rates the Razorbacks' 2024 class 17th best in the nation.