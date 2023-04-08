The world in brief: U.S., allies call for new N. Korea curbs





U.S., allies call for new N. Korea curbs

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea, the U.S. and Japan called for stronger international support of efforts to ban North Korea from sending workers abroad and curb the North's cybercrimes as a way to block the country's means to fund its nuclear program.

The top South Korean, U.S. and Japanese nuclear envoys met Friday in Seoul in their first gathering in four months to discuss how to cope with North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal.

Despite 11 rounds of U.N. sanctions and pandemic-related hardships that have worsened its economic and food problems, North Korea still devotes much of its scarce resources to its nuclear and missile programs.

In a joint statement, the South Korean, U.S. and Japanese envoys urged the international community to thoroughly abide by U.N. resolutions on the banning of North Korean workers overseas, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said a large number of North Korean workers remains engaged in economic activities around the world and transmits money that is used in the North's weapons programs.

It is not known exactly how many North Korean workers remain abroad. But before the 2019 U.N. deadline passed, the U.S. State Department had estimated there were about 100,000 North Koreans working in factories, construction sites, logging industries and other places worldwide.

Civilian experts had said that those workers brought North Korea an estimated $200 million to $500 million in revenue each year.

Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy, said with its nuclear and missile programs and "malicious cyber program that targets countries and individuals around the globe," North Korea threatens the security and prosperity of the entire international community.

South Korea's spy agency said in December that North Korean hackers had stolen an estimated $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the past five years.

6 in Congo get prison for convoy attack

KINSHASA, Congo -- Six men in Congo were sentenced to life in prison Friday for the 2021 murder of Italy's ambassador and two others.

The sentence was announced by a military tribunal in the capital, Kinshasa, following a six-month trial.

Luca Attanasio, Italy's ambassador to Congo since 2017, was one of three people killed in February 2021 in an ambush on a World Food Program convoy that was traveling from Goma, Congo's eastern regional capital, to visit a school project in Rutshuru.

Italian security officer Vittorio Iacovacci and driver Moustapha Milambo were also killed.

The prosecution accused the defendants of trying to kidnap the ambassador so they could demand a ransom and said the initial intent was not to kill him. Five of those sentenced are in the N'Dolo military prison in Kinshasa while the sixth man is on the run.

The defense said their clients were tortured into confessing and has appealed the decision, which would launch a new trial in the military court.

Afghan woman-run radio resumes airing

ISLAMABAD -- A women-run radio station in northeastern Afghanistan has resumed its broadcasts, after officials shut it down for a week for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, a Taliban official and the head of the station said Friday.

Sadai Banowan, which means "women's voice" in Dari, was launched 10 years ago in Badakhshan province and is Afghanistan's only women-run radio station. Six of its eight staff members are women.

Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for Information and Culture in Badakhshan, said the station was allowed to resume activities Thursday after it had obeyed the "laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate" and agreed to stop broadcasting music.

Station head Najia Sorosh said after the station "gave a commitment to officials at the information and culture department, they unlocked the door of the station," and they started broadcasting again.

200 firefighters battle Mexico City blaze

MEXICO CITY -- Some 200 firefighters battled a huge blaze in Mexico City's sprawling wholesale market Thursday night without any reported injuries.

The Central de Abasto supplies the capital's other neighborhood markets, restaurants and other parts of the country.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the fire started in an area of the market where wooden pallets and crates are built and stored, meaning there was substantial fuel on a breezy evening.

Flames leaped high into the night sky fed by swirling winds, but firefighters reported having the fire mostly under control after several hours.

The market's administration said in a statement late Thursday the fire started around 7 p.m. and affected an area that included 359 stands that produced and sold cardboard boxes, wooden crates and pallets.

The rest of the market selling produce and flowers would operate as usual Friday, the administration added via Twitter.

Thirty percent of Mexico's food production is sold through the market, according to its website.









Firefighters work to extinguish a fire Thursday at the Central de Abasto wholesale market, the main food distribution center in Mexico City. (AP/Eduardo Verdugo)





