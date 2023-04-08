MASTERSON ONLINE: Action at the Legislature

Members of the Arkansas Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs raised their collective voices for sunshine in the public interest last week when they defeated Rep. Mary Bentley's poorly conceived anti-FOIA House Bill 1610.

The once-amended bill was filled with flaws that would have allowed up to one third of a public board or commission to secretly meet and discuss business directly affecting those who elected them. It also left our state's 194 five-member school boards out of Bentley's proposed advantage (since a third of five would amount to one and a fraction persons being allowed to meet privately with themselves).

HB1610 violated the spirit of the transparency law as its originators intended.

The intent of our Freedom of Information Act established in 1967, you see, was never to make it easier for elected public servants to meet behind closed doors to fulfill their responsibilities.

As the FOIA now stands, two or more members of a board or committee cannot legally discuss public business privately without notifying the media. Yet even then, there always are those elected to office who are willing to break the law to pursue their agendas outside the public view.

To increase that number to one third of a body would allow serial secret meetings within public bodies where three members could gather. Then one of those could meet with two others and so-on until the entire board has privately convened to discuss business unbeknownst to the public. That could--and likely would--include millions in contracts and expenditures of tax dollars.

And they wouldn't even have had to gather face-to-face. Such incremental meetings in today's world could have taken place over cells phone and computers. Millions in city and county contracts could be discussed in secret.

So hooray to the senate committee for surpassing politics and special interest lobbying in a voice vote to clearly act in their constituents' best interests by favoring transparency.

There was plenty I didn't like about HB1610, not the least of which is that it remained an unnecessary bill even after amended. Still, rumored late last week on my deadline was that Bentley was considering running her FOIA-killing bill through yet another time. Really?

In positive FOIA-related action, the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs approved Senate Bill 380, which directs the keepers of FOIA records to respond in writing within days to FOIA requests by either fulfilling the request, citing a specific exemption if one exists, or by notifying the requester of who does hold those records if they know.

This is a much-needed bill for transparency that should make those responsible for keeping public records available more attentive to requests, along with a paper trail of precisely what was said and when.

There would be no more intentional foot-dragging, phony excuses, falsehoods, delays or misdirection from those tasked with this important responsibility to the public.

Attorney Joey McCutchen of Fort Smith, who for years has filed and won many FOIA cases against public governing bodies, said SB380 "is a good government sunshine bill that is people-friendly. It requires the custodian of records to respond in writing--including email--if they don't have the requested records.

"Citizens would no longer have to guess, or worse yet, file suit to find out if the custodian is just ignoring the request or truly has no responsive documents. It lets the sun shine into government. After all, the 1967 FOIA is the people's law."

And that, valued readers, is the whole point of having a Freedom of Information Act as opposed to a Soviet-styled Secrecy of Public Information Act.

Much of the Legislature also thankfully had taken a big step in the right direction--at least the House had, as of last week--by passing a bill to tighten and amend state law to establish common-sense liability for the irresponsible owners of unrestrained large dogs that bite and injure innocent people. The bill at week's end was with the Senate.

House Bill 1696 (which I like to call Benji's Law after our little taco terrier who, five months ago, along with my wife Jeanetta, was mauled by an unrestrained pit bull mix as they walked through our neighborhood last fall) is sponsored by GOP Rep. DeAnn Vaught and GOP Sen. Justin Boyd. Good for these two legislators.

The bill says a dog owner is responsible for keeping their animal under control: "The owner or owners of a dog shall be liable for the full amount of any damages sustained when the dog, without provocation, bites or injures a person while the person is in or on a place where the person has a lawful right to be."

HB1696 flew through committee and the House floor before a Senate committee approved it and sent it to the Senate floor.

This certainly would be a vast improvement over our state's current law that allows an owner and his or her dog to have one free first bite so it will "prove" it has a propensity toward biting people, certainly including breeds with decades-long records of biting, mauling, maiming and killing both people and their smaller pets.

And yes, I'm looking squarely at you, pit bulls and your mixes. Why? Because your undeniable, well-documented history of sudden and violent attacks dwarfs all other breeds, including Rottweilers.

So it is gratifying to see most lawmakers, as of my deadline, recognizing the need for such legislation. It is long past time to hold careless owners of such animals fully financially accountable under the law.

The "Oh, but our precious 60 pounds of muscle, teeth and jaws Bruno had always been such a good and loving dog" excuse is no reason not to keep Bruno restrained, even within his owner's family. (If you are wise, read the stats on pit bull attacks within families. If not, well, best of luck.)

I sat our 12-pound Benji down and explained this bill. He looked up, knowingly perked his ears to full alert, and wagged his curly tail, definitely a positive sign as if saying he's glad to have survived his near-death experience five months ago.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.