The nation in brief: Agency warns of Boeing 787 problem

Agency warns of Boeing 787 problem

Regulators are worried that faucet leaks in Boeing 787 jets could pose a safety hazard by water seeping into the planes' electronics during flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Friday to order repetitive inspections and, if leaks are found, replacing faucet parts. The move comes after reports of water from lavatories getting under the cabin floor and into electronic equipment bays.

The FAA said the leaks could damage critical equipment and lead to a "loss of continued safe flight and landing."

The agency said one airline found wet carpet in the cockpit of a plane and, when it inspected its entire fleet of 787s, found multiple planes with leaking faucets. The FAA did not identify the airline.

Boeing advised airlines in November about the issue, which has been traced to an O-ring seal and described as a slow leak -- about 8 ounces of water per hour. However, Boeing said the issue was limited to certain 787s while the FAA order would cover all of them.

The FAA described the extra inspections as a temporary measure while the manufacturer redesigns the faucet modules.

There will be a 45-day period for comment before the proposal can become a final order.

The inspections would apply to 140 planes in U.S. fleets.

Boeing calls the 787 the Dreamliner. It is a bigger plane than the 737 Max and is used extensively on long flights, including international ones.

College leader asks 7 to delay tenure

In an unprecedented move, New College of Florida interim President Richard Corcoran has asked seven faculty members to withdraw their applications for tenure ahead of the school's April board of trustees meeting, said Steven Shipman, president of the school's faculty union.

The seven had already been approved by all levels of school administrators, including Corcoran's predecessor, Bradley Thiessen, who was present at a March 15 meeting where the request was made, Shipman told the Tampa Bay Times.

The push comes as Corcoran directs a dramatic change of course at New College, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six conservative members to the board of trustees in January. They arrived with a mandate to overhaul the Sarasota school, aided by $15 million in state money to hire new faculty and recruit students who agree with the new direction.

DeSantis has taken a dim view of tenure, saying at a recent news conference that "unproductive tenured faculty" were "the most significant deadweight cost to a university."

Tenure protects faculty from political interference in their research, teaching and community service. It also offers job security and higher pay for the one-third of instructors in Florida's public universities who achieve tenured status.

Approval from the board of trustees is the last step in the tenure process for the seven New College faculty, who had worked toward the goal for five years. Along the way, multiple colleagues described them as outstanding teachers and researchers.

8 are rescued from Florida rip currents

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Eight people were rescued at a Florida Panhandle beach as weather forecasters predicted a high chance for rip currents in the area, officials said.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to Johnson Beach in Perdido Key twice Thursday, the Pensacola News Journal reported. The area is on the Gulf of Mexico just southwest of Pensacola.

Rescue workers pulled three adults and four children from the water shortly before 2 p.m., officials said. Two children and one adult were taken to a hospital by LifeFlight and another child was taken by ambulance. Their conditions weren't known.

About two hours later, rescue workers responded to another call about a person in distress. Officials said that person was helped out of the water by another beachgoer and then taken to a hospital by LifeFlight.

Tests ordered for suspect in ax murder

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -- A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a homeless shelter resident accused of using an ax and knife to kill the shelter's coordinator in front of horrified workers.

Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, purchased the ax from a hardware store before requesting a meeting with the coordinator, then used the ax to strike the victim multiple times in the shelter's living room, police said.

She pleaded innocent to murder and remains jailed.

Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, suffered injuries in her face, neck and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene at Morningside House, a shelter operated by Groundworks Collaborative, police said. Police said Mahvish-Jammeh used an ax with an 18-inch handle and a knife.

Groundworks Collaborative described Rosin-Pritchard as "a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person."

Mahvish-Jammeh had been living at the house for months, and the attack was captured on security video. "There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates and residents," the shelter said.



