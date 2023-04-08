Annexed Ukraine provinces hit

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces used ground- and air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponized drones to bombard the provinces of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but doesn't fully control, causing casualties, building damage and power outages Friday.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces launched 18 airstrikes, five missile strikes and 53 attacks from multiple rocket launchers between Thursday and Friday mornings.

According to the General Staff statement, Russia was concentrating the bulk of its offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk province.

Most of Friday's battlefield reports concerned the four Ukrainian provinces Russia annexed in September: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to gain complete control of the provinces, while Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.

Russia also annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world also regarded as illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to regain all Russian-occupied areas.

Ukraninan Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Cypriot state broadcaster CyBC ahead of talks with his Cypriot counterpart Friday that his country would negotiate peace with Russia only after its occupied territory is liberated. He said Zelenskyy has made clear he would negotiate only with Putin's successor to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Regarding armament procurement, Reznikov said Ukraine's top priority is for antiaircraft systems, followed by artillery ammunition, infantry vehicles, tanks and electronic warfare equipment, including drones and anti-drone technology.

In the latest fighting, the Ukrainian military said it downed a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet near Marinka. The Russian military didn't confirm the warplane's downing.

British military officials stated in their latest daily analysis that Russian forces have likely advanced into the center of Bakhmut and captured the western bank of the Bakhmutka River.

According to British intelligence, Ukraine's key supply route to the west of Bakhmut was under threat, with Russia using artillery more effectively and benefiting from reinforcements by regular forces.

British military officials noted also that regular military commanders and those from the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, had probably improved cooperation and put on hold their "feud."

The Wagner Group's owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Ukrainians continued to put up fierce resistance in Bakhmut.

"The enemy is not going anywhere," Prigozhin wrote in a Telegram messaging app post Thursday.

Also in Donetsk province, Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Sloviansk, destroying residential buildings, while one civilian was wounded during fighting in Bakhmut.

Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Friday morning 15 cities and villages on the front line were shelled in the region. The Moscow-installed mayor of Donetsk city, Aleksei Kulemzin, said Ukrainian shelling killed one person and wounded six.

In southern Ukraine's partially occupied Kherson province, seven people were wounded in 24 hours, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Friday. Writing on Telegram, Prokudin said Russia had carried out 46 attacks on the province, including seven attacks on the regional capital, also called Kherson, with heavy artillery and aircraft fire.

Shells hit Nikopol and Marhanets -- across the Dnieper River from the occupied and shut-down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant -- in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk province, damaging power lines.

Further north, shelling in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region left four towns and villages without electricity, authorities reported. Mortar fire damaged residential buildings in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv province. A 39-year-old man was killed in Russian shelling in the village of Borysivka, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

GRAIN DEAL THREATENED

Meanwhile, Russia may pull out of a wartime deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain to global markets if the West fails to remove obstacles to Russian agricultural exports, Moscow's top diplomat suggested Friday.

The deal, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, unblocked shipments that were stuck in Ukraine's blockaded and mined ports, alleviating rising food prices and threat of hunger in some countries.

A separate agreement aimed to facilitate the export of Russian fertilizers and grain.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that Russia agreed last month to extend the deal for 60 days -- instead of the 120 days set under a previous extension -- to send a warning signal to the West.

Lavrov shrugged off the West's argument that Russian food and fertilizers are not subject to sanctions. He said the West has effectively blocked the U.N.-Turkey agreement on Russian agricultural exports and "that's why we've asked for letters of comfort from certain governments."

Instead of agreeing to another extension later this year, Russia may decide to cooperate directly with Turkey and Qatar to ensure grain gets to the countries that need it.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he and Lavrov "agreed that the obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizer should be removed immediately."

"We value the continuation of the deal," Cavusoglu said. "This is not only important for Ukraine's and Russia's grain and fertilizer exports. It is also important in terms of reducing the world food crisis and especially the problem experienced by every household in the world."

Information for this article was contributed by Elena Becatoros, Hanna Arhirova, Yuras Karmanau, Menelaos Hadjicostis, Suzan Fraser and Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.