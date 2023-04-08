Arkansas breds spotlight Oaklawn’s Rainbow day

HOT SPRINGS -- Some graying hair may be noticed, the horses perhaps dancing to a livelier beat than when purses were smaller and some of the races nondescript.

Today, the Rainbow Stakes turns 50 and the Rainbow Miss 45. How does that date you, Oaklawn racegoer?

Long before the host track named a stake after 1968 Arkansas Derby winner Nodouble, the leading state-bred money winner for more than a half-century, horses with figurative Arkansas license plates competed at Charles J. Cella's track.

The late president of what is now Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort did not mark Rainbow day with exclamation points on his calendar.

Cella, who became the boss in Nodouble's 3-year-old season, lived to see Oaklawn's stakes program for state-breds expand from two to five stakes and its purses rise accordingly. The Rainbow and Rainbow Miss (fillies) are six-furlong races for 3-year-olds with $150,000 purses.

A $200,000 race, the Arkansas Breeders' Classic, falls within the season's final 12 days.

The late Archie Lofton owned the inaugural Raibnow winner, Count Fearless, trained by the late nine-time Oaklawn champion, Bob Holthus.

Shortleaf Stable's homebred Whelen Springs won the race last year and doubled against open rivals in the Bachelor with John Alexander Ortiz training. The Rainbow stakes-record time of 1:09.49 has stood since Eirilino won in 1988 for trainer Elwood McCann.

Sara Patterson's Punchy Girl won the Rainbow Miss by a head last year for trainer Jason Barkley. Hurri Word has held the stakes record since going 1:10.20 in 1984 for trainer Glenn Hild, a man of few words whose horses ran in silks with a question mark on the back and whose wife, Sharon, was his main client.

In their heyday, Drs. K.K. and Vilasini Jayaraman won the Rainbow Miss four times (once through a dead-heat) and the Rainbow once. Jayaraman, whose Oaklawn-raced Belmont Stakes winner Summer Bird was champion 3-year-old male of 2009, had many trainers and, if anything, was a man of fewer words than Hild.

One day after the Arkansas stakes, someone told Dr. J, as he was called, "You won one race and bred the winner of the other." He smiled, though not misquoted.

Today's Rainbow produced five meet winners including probable favorite King Peanut, trained by Dan Peitz.

King Peanut and last-out, five-length winner Stuck N Snow were produced by one-time leading Arkansas sire Storm and a Half. Stuck N Snow's dam, All About Allie, won the 2009 Rainbow Miss and other local stakes for David Whited and her in-state owners, Sanders Brothers.

Donnie Von Hemel trains Stuck N Snow for the same connections.

Others with better-than-average breeding for a Rainbow are Chris Hartman-trained Midnight Taxes, sired by champion Midnight Lute and whose career began in California, and Carpe Diem-sired Choctaw Zip, a meet winner for Ernie Witt II.

Debater, though a two-race maiden, is a full brother to Ministry, a local stakes winner for breeder Linda Robbins' Starfish Stable.

The eighth race today, the Rainbow is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

All but railsitter Count It All Joy is a meet winner in the 12-horse Rainbow Miss. Margaret Hawk's Bennykayandsuzytoo has not been headed in her past two starts for John Henry Prather Jr. Mozingo beat open rivals for Tom Amoss on March 10, when Hot Springs owner Jerry Caroom scored three of his meet-high 14 wins. Patterson seeks to repeat in the race with Unbearable, a debut winner March 3 in the mud for Randy Morse and co-owner Monica Yarbrough.

The Rainbow Miss, 10th of 11 races on the card, goes at 5:25 p.m.