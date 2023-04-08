Arkansas churches not spared from storm damage

A tornado damaged the roof and knocked out the power, but it didn't stop members of Little Rock's Parkway Place Baptist Church from choosing a new pastor on Sunday.

The congregation voted overwhelmingly to call Matt Overall of Warren after hearing him preach.

He'd been having a get-acquainted meeting with the church's leadership team, two days earlier, when the weather turned ominous.

"We heard the sirens go off and somebody checked their phone [for the weather alert] and I said, 'We probably need to go somewhere a little safer. This seems like it's getting pretty bad,'" he said Tuesday.

"We ran down to the children's wing and got into an interior hallway," he said.

They didn't know it but the storm was already perilously close and headed straight toward them.

"It wasn't three minutes later and it was on us," Overall said.

The walls seemed to be moving, he said. Ears popped. An exit door swung open. A woman that tried to close it was nearly sucked outside, he said. People hit the ground and braced for impact, he recalled.

"Within 30 seconds, it was quiet, and that's when we kind of gathered and said a little prayer," he said.

After that, they headed outside to survey the damage.

"Oh, man, it was bad. Maybe 20 or so windows busted out. All of the shingles had been ripped off the roof and so it was raining inside the building. Almost every tree on the property was pushed over," he said.

Fortunately, no one at the church had been injured.

Parkway Place Baptist Church wasn't the only house of worship in the storm's path.

Agape Church in Little Rock received substantial damage. Congregants there chose to worship outside on Sunday, their praises undiminished by the disaster.

Other churches were also in the storm's path, as well.

Overall, at least 2,700 buildings were damaged, according to the National Weather Service.

In North Little Rock, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' stake center on Kierre Drive sustained minor damage. Molding over the entrance way was stripped away and some of its pine trees blew over or snapped in half.

Houses across the street fared far worse, with roofs torn away.

Shingles and insulation rained down on the Latter-day Saint property.

Members turned out en-masse to help their neighbors, cutting down trees and offering other assistance.

"We're just trying to let people know that we are friendly and we're helping in times of need," said one of the volunteers, former bishop and stake president George Wing.

Similar efforts were underway at Parkway Place Baptist Church as well.

As the storm headed east, it wasn't long before the sound of chainsaws was echoing through the neighborhood, Overall said.

The church dipped into its pantry so that it could distribute food and water to those who were hungry or thirsty.

After getting some sleep, Overall and hundreds of other Baptists from around Arkansas returned to the church on Saturday and got to work.

Some of the volunteers focused on fixing damage at the church. Others fanned out into the neighborhood to cut up trees.

"The church just became kind of a hub of activity," Overall said. "Somebody had brought a ham and green beans and macaroni and cheese, and so we started making box meals to deliver to people in the Rodney Parham area and the Napa Valley area. As people came by, we would give them food if they needed it and water."

"It was a really neat opportunity to serve the community," he said.

On Sunday, with no power, worship services were "kind of unplugged," he said. A piano, an acoustic guitar, some drums.

The pews were packed and the atmosphere was special, he said.

"You just felt a neat presence of God in the room," he said.

The sermon was well-received. Afterward, the congregation decided to accept the recommendation of the pastor search committee, formally voting to make Overall their next pastor.

Currently pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren, Overall will preach his first sermon as Parkway Place Baptist Church pastor on April 30.