Harrison, circa 1945: West Stephenson Avenue makes up one side of the historic Boone County courthouse square that, before the big box stores out on the U.S. 65 business route, was a busy retail center. Notable is Farmers Exchange Cash Grocery, denoting no credit, and two drugstores, with virtually every parking space taken. While big retailers are no longer on the square, interesting shops make a visit worthwhile.

