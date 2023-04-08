BASEBALL: Guldberg drives in five for Midland to even series with NWA Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Midland broke open a tight game on Michael Guldberg's grand slam in the bottom of the fifth en route to an 8-5 win over Northwest Arkansas on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The RockHounds snapped a 2-2 tie with a five-run top of the fifth inning.

Midland got a run in the top of the first against Naturals' right-hander Jonathan Bowlan. The RockHounds forced 37 pitches from Bowlan in the top of the first inning. Brett Harris drove in the run with a one-out RBI-single. First baseman Logan Davidson then doubled to put runners at second and third with just one out.

But Bowlan got Cooper Bowman on a flyout to short center field then struck out designated hitter Greg Deichmann on the 13th pitch of the at-bat to end the inning.

The RockHounds pushed the lead to 2-0 thanks to Guldberg's RBI-double. Midland ultimately chased Bowlan after he allowed two runs and throwing 51 pitches.

Northwest Arkansas Manager Tommy Shields said with Bowlan coming off Tommy John elbow surgery, he wanted to focus on his high pitch count early in the game.

"That was the main thing, he's coming off an injury," Shields said. "He threw 36 or 37 pitches [in the first inning]. And once we hit 50 within two innings we wanted to get him out. I was more worried about the kid than anything else. ... They fouled off like 22 pitches.

"We stayed in it until the granny and then we get back in it with a three-run homer by [Jake] Means. We needed a couple of runners on in the ninth and it didn't happen."

Jeison Guzman homered off a 100 mph fastball by Midland starter Mason Miller to cut the RockHounds' lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third.

Catcher Luca Tresh tied the game 2-2 with a solo homer for the Naturals' second hit of the game to drive Miller from the game with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Jeremy Eierman gave Midland back the lead on a sacrifice fly, but Guldberg's grand slam broke it open.

Jorge Bonifacio just missed a home run in the sixth, then Means followed with a three-run shot to get the Naturals within 7-5.