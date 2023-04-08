Benton County seeks applications for emergency rental assistance project

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County has received $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to boost the supply of affordable housing under the American Rescue Plan Act as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The county detailed the application process in a news release Friday.

Organizations may apply if they can demonstrate they can meet core requirements for federal housing programs and a project completion date of Dec. 31, 2025, according to the release.

Applicants can download a copy of the Request for Proposal packet at https://bentoncountyar.gov/accounting/open-bids/ .

Applicants have from Sunday through 4 p.m. May 3 to apply. Submissions should be mailed or hand-delivered to Benton County Properties, Attn: Shannon Maki, 215 E. Central Ave., Room 304, Bentonville, Ark., 72712.

County Judge Barry Moehring, Finanace Committee Chairman Joel Jones and county comptroller Deborah Fischer will review the applications for compliance. Applicants deemed eligible will be requested to present to the Quorum Court in person. More guidance will be available to organizations and the public during the process, according to the release.

The meetings are open to the public. Public comment will be taken in person or comments can be sent to quorumcourt@bentoncountyar.gov, which goes to each member of the Quorum Court.

For more information, email era2@bentoncountyar.gov.