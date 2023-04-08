Bentonville rally held to kick off April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

BENTONVILLE -- Forty-six white balloons drifted away one at a time Friday as the mayor read the names of children who have died of abuse or neglect in the last 23 years in Benton County.

A balloon was released each time Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman read one of the names.

The balloons were released at Friday's Pinwheel Rally on the square to kick off Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Natalie Tibbs, executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, said each child died as a result of maltreatment.

"The greatest loss in this fight is to lose the life of a child," Tibbs said. "Babies ... many didn't get to see their first birthday."

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring read a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in the county.

"It's always hard to hear those names," Moehring said.

He said 940 children were seen last year at the advocacy center. That's too many, he said.

Tibbs said only one in 1o children being abused will disclose that during their childhood.

Tibbs said child abuse is preventable and it isn't a disease, but someone makes the decision to abuse a child. She said every child deserves to be protected.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith told those involved in professions dealing with child abuse their work is important because it brings light to darkness.

Smith said the staff of the Children's Advocacy Center helps people in the darkest times. He said their work matters and impacts lives.

Smith said the work is taxing, but he encouraged those to continue working to help children and combat abuse.

He said it's important to fight for the healing of children, to fight for the truth and to fight for justice for the victims.

Volunteers placed pinwheels after the rally at law enforcement agencies and dozens of businesses and churches across the county.

Each pinwheel represents a child whose innocence was lost to abuse, Tibbs said.

Attendees applaud speakers, Friday, April 7, 2023 at the downtown square in Bentonville. Attendees gathered for the 20th annual pinwheel rally. April is recognized as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. The pinwheels have been placed along different sites in town. They represent children served at the Childrenâ€™s Advocacy Center of Benton County. The group ended the rally by releasing a balloon for each child who died of abuse in Benton County. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

