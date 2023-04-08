Bill that would change Arkansas’ funding model for public schools falls short in Senate

The Arkansas Senate on Friday balked at a bill that would change the state's funding model for public schools.

The Senate's 12-14 vote on House Bill 1689 by Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, fell six votes short of the 18 votes required for approval in the 35-member Senate.

The Senate subsequently expunged that vote and sent the bill back to the House of Representatives before the Senate voted to recess the regular session until May 1 or sooner.

HB1689 would essentially create a new funding formula for how the state allocates dollars toward public education. The bill would more heavily weight factors such as the number of special needs students, district size, population density or poverty.

The bill's Senate sponsor, Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said the bill would revamp the 20-year-old school funding model, starting in July of 2025.

He told senators that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Department of Education are "OK" with the bill.

"This lays the groundwork to move in a new direction," Hammer said. "It's a working bill."

But Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, questioned Hammer about why Cozart doesn't simply conduct a study between legislative sessions over his bill instead.

Hammer said Cozart's position is the state needs to replace the old school funding model with a new model to go in a new direction.

The bill would guide the discussion for changes to the school funding model, he said.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, said the bill should be placed in an interim for the House and Senate education committees to study in between legislative sessions.

The House voted 85-3 to approve the bill Tuesday.

The state's current funding model is based on a school district with 500 students with schools receiving dollars on a per-student basis, taking in how much it should spend on teacher salaries, transportation and facilities, among other items. Cozart said Tuesday the current model under-funds smaller schools, which his bill would correct. The per-student foundation funding for the 2023-2024 school year is $7,413.

"Specifically, this system recognizes small schools that do not have the efficiencies required," he said. "The students facing those challenges -- poverty, language barrier, special education -- need more resources to achieve the same level as their peers."

Under the bill, schools would still receive funding from the state on a per-student basis, but schools would receive additional funding for each student who is economically disadvantaged, resides in a small district, is in a sparsely populated area or experiences concentrated poverty, among other factors. If approved, members of the House and Senate education committees would spend time out of session finalizing how such factors will be weighted for school funding. The bill would not take effect until 2025, if passed.

Since lawmakers would still have to work through the details after the bill passes, when asked by legislators, Cozart said he could not provide details on how the bill would affect the state's spending on education or how much money school districts would get.

"The budget is going to change some," Cozart said. "I just can't tell you how much until we actually put this together."

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.