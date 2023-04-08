Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate CEO of the Year

Nyeshia Aldridge is being celebrated as the CEO of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Arkansas.

Aldridge served as the chief executive officer of the local club for nearly nine years.

"Thank you for all the wonderful memories and lives you have touched," a spokesman said in a news release. "The compassion, competitiveness, and commitment you have given have been unmatched in Jefferson County and the state."

Presented for work completed in 2022, the 2023 award was presented to Aldridge in honor and recognition for extraordinary service to the Boys & Girls Club Movement.

"What an honor," Aldridge said. "My first and foremost thanks go to God, my family and friends. I am so fortunate to have such an amazing support system."

"I am truly humbled and gratified to accept this award on behalf of the board of directors, staff, club kids, parents, donors, volunteers, and the entire Jefferson County.

This honor is ultimately a tribute to your dedication and commitment to our youth. Over 76 years of it, that is," she said.

She went on to thank other supporters including the executive coach, mentors and colleagues.

"The support you have all given me is greatly appreciated. It was eight and a half years of lessons and wins, and I am grateful for it all," Aldridge said.

Tavante Calhoun Sr. succeeds Aldridge as the new CEO at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County. Aldridge recently joined Emergency Ambulance Service as the new director of public outreach.