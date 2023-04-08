Bryant back on track with victory over NLR

BRYANT -- After taking a few hits to the gut of late, Bryant notched perhaps its most comprehensive victory over the past two weeks Friday in a key 6A-Central Conference game at Hornet Field.

Timely hitting from Grant Johnson and Jordan Knox combined with a strong outing from its pitching staff enabled Bryant to knock off North Little Rock 5-0 on an unseasonably cool evening.

Johnson and Knox each had two hits and drove in a run apiece for the Hornets (11-4, 4-2), who looked more like the team that opened the season than the one that had recently endured a rough patch.

Bryant started the season 9-0 after outscoring its opponents 71-27. But the Hornets had dropped four of their past five games, including a 4-2 loss at Cabot on Tuesday, before righting the ship against the Charging Wildcats.

"That's a great win for us," Bryant Coach Travis Queck said. "Like I told our guys, we're undefeated through six innings, but we've had a hard time closing games. We had to find a way to close this one. They accepted the challenge all week.

"We didn't get the result that we wanted in our last game, but they played well [Friday]. Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction and a learning opportunity for us to move forward."

It was also a chance for the Hornets to generate some steam as they head into a daunting portion of their schedule. Bryant's next four games are against teams with a combined 45-19 record. The good thing about that is the Hornets will play three of those games in Saline County, and they tuned up for their upcoming showdown with defending champion Conway on April 11 with a solid outing.

Ridge Southerland picked up the win Friday after allowing 2 hits with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts in 41/3 innings. Jace Ruffner, who also had a single and a run batted in, got the save.

However, it's been a rough go of it for North Little Rock (6-7, 2-4), which has lost three games in a row and four of its past five overall. But its ordeal extends far beyond wins or losses on the baseball field.

The Charging Wildcats won't be able to play in their own ballpark for the foreseeable future because Burns Parks will be closed for an unspecified length of time after it sustained a substantial amount of damage caused by the tornado that tore through Central Arkansas on March 31. The more than 1,700-acre park houses tennis courts, golf courses, an amusement park, softball fields and Vince De Salvo Stadium -- which is where North Little Rock plays its home games.

"Baseball is second to anything after what these guys just went through," Queck said in reference to North Little Rock. "What they are exhibiting right now is straight toughness, and that's something that our guys are going to rally around. They understand that that is life changing, and it's something we all can learn from.

"But kudos to Coach [Chad] Cope, his team and that community because I know it's been tough on them."

Bryant pushed across two runs in the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Knox scored first when he sprinted home from second base after a error sailed into right field following a double steal. Gideon Motes would later score on a hard-hit ball from Ruffner.

The Hornets would make it 3-0 in the fourth inning on Knox's RBI single and then 4-0 in the fifth inning when Kolby Duncan scored on a wild pitch. Johnson's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning would set the final score.

"Early on, we had some opportunities to score in tough situations," Queck said. "We had runners on second and third, and we never got them across. Now we did get those guys across in the fourth, fifth and sixth, but I'd like for us to find a way to toughen up in those situations."

The Charging Wildcats did have chances to put runs on the board, especially in the fifth when they had the bases loaded with just one out until Ruffner came on and struck out back-to-back hitters to end the threat. North Little Rock had only one runner in scoring position the rest of the way.

"I'm pleased with where we are, but obviously I'd like for us to continue to improve," Queck said. "We strive for perfection in everything we do, but what I've got to always realize is that I've still got 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds. I've got two seniors, but that's a lot of young kids.

"But I tell you what, they've answered the bell. We went through a little spurt there, and hopefully, that's behind us now."