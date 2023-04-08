DEAR CAR TALK: My 2010 Ford Taurus now shows more than 415,000 miles on the odometer. I've had the car since 21,000 miles.

So far, I've done the scheduled maintenance, oil changes, tires, topping off fluid levels and replacing two spark plugs. Otherwise, same engine, same transmission. It has no dents or scratches and still looks new. It gets about 25 mpg with the V6. I realize I've been lucky ... mostly because the car's history includes a lot of highway miles.

So, what should I expect to wear out, fall apart or come unglued or un-duct-taped? What needs the most vigorous, watchful eye and testing at my car's age and mileage?

I am still driving it long distances but do wonder whether I should be more cautious. Oh, and while I'm proud of my seemingly indestructible vehicle (knock on wood), I must confess that I'm on my third windshield, thanks mostly to large, uncovered dump trucks.

Thanks for any advice. — Timmy

DEAR TIMMY: Well, the first thing you should do is check with the Guinness Book of Taurus Records. You might qualify.

You've done wonderfully. And while highway mileage and luck certainly play some role, to a large extent, people do make their own automotive luck. When you do all your regular maintenance and drive gently, you're more likely to see those higher odometer readings. But, unfortunately, you're now at the far end of the bell curve, Timmy. You might even be off it — on a second piece of paper.

And the problem is that absolutely anything (or everything) could fail at any time on a car with over 400,000 miles on it. Cars simply don't last forever.

So, in addition to continuing your regular maintenance, I'd be sure your mechanic does a really thorough safety check every time you're in his shop.

You never know when the engine is going to throw a rod or the transmission is going to fall out going over a pothole. But you can see wear and tear on things like brake lines, wheel bearings, tie rod ends and a lot of stuff that causes catastrophe — rather than inconvenience.

So, if your mechanic can assure you it's safe to drive, then you should make sure you always have three things with you in the car.

First, a cell phone. So, if it dies on one of your highway trips, you can get yourself rescued.

Second, the title, so that you can legally sign it over to a tow truck driver and ask him to take it to the local boneyard.

And third, a credit card, so you get a ride to a dealership and make a down payment on something to get you home.

Or you could pat the Taurus on the bumper now, tell it "Job well done, my friend" and get a newer car under less pressurized circumstances. It all depends on your taste for adventure, Timmy. Either way, happy travels.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2002 Volkswagen Passat. I am wondering if there are any tricks to keep the automatic windows from freezing shut after I use the car wash in the winter. — Thaddeus

DEAR THADDEUS: Yes. A condo in San Diego.

This is a difficult problem to solve, Thaddeus. Some cars seem more prone to this than others, probably due to geometry, the age of the surrounding seals, and perhaps an older, weakened window motor that isn't strong enough to break the seal.

Our customers have had the best luck by spraying some silicone lubricant along the edges of the window that fit into the door frame.

It's actually less messy if you spray the silicone onto a paper towel and then wipe all the exposed edges of the window, inside and out.

If you're careful, you can also spray some inside the frame, where the window fits. That might help. If it still freezes shut, you can gently bang on the window near the top and sides. That might be enough to jar it loose.

And if it doesn't, I'd recommend a dirty car until the weather improves.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: About Steve's oil-burning 2012 Chevy Equinox (he added fresh oil so often, he felt he could skip his oil changes, and you said no).

You said it's like a frying pan you keep heating and adding oil to, because the dirt never gets drained out. But here's my question: Unlike your frying pan, the Chevy has a changeable oil filter.

Doesn't the filter, if replaced regularly, work to take the nasties out of the dirty oil? — Larry

DEAR LARRY: It does, but I don't think it's sufficient.

Changing the filter regularly would help. But it doesn't prevent the oil itself from degrading. Over time, through use and heat, the slippery, long chain molecules in motor oil break down and become less effective at lubricating crucial parts.

If you're burning oil — you're making the remaining oil work harder and hotter. For instance, if your car takes 5 quarts and you burn off a quart before topping it up, each of those four remaining quarts is doing 25% more work. So that remaining oil will break down even faster.

I'm sticking with my position, Larry. In my experience, good lubrication is one of the keys to making an engine last. And for the price of an oil change — compared to an engine — it seems silly to me to skimp there.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com