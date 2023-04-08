ASUN

Central Arkansas 10-3, Florida Gulf Coast 1-2

The University of Central Arkansas clinched fourth straight conference series Friday night in Conway withtwo wins over Florida Gulf Coast.

The Bears (26-8, 10-1 ASUN) won the first game of Friday's doubleheader 10-1 on a walk-off, run-rule thanks to Madi Young's two-run home run in the sixth inning. Kylie Griffin and Morgan Nelson each hit three-run home runs earlier in the game.

In the late game, UCA and Florida Gulf Coast (24-18, 6-5) went to the seventh inning tied 2-2. UCA's runs came on a Young RBI single and a Griffin RBI triple.

Young sent a ball to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, bringing Tremere Harris in for her fifth run of the day, to win 3-2.