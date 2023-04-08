Chill in Rome causes pope to miss procession

VATICAN CITY -- Recently hospitalized Pope Francis opted out of going to the Colosseum for the traditional Good Friday Way of the Cross procession, instead watching it from his home at the Vatican due to unseasonably cold nighttime temperatures in Rome, the Holy See announced.

Francis went ahead with an early evening prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica to mark Good Friday, which recalls the suffering and death of Jesus by crucifixion. Wearing crimson-colored vestments, Francis, who has a chronic knee problem, used a wheelchair to reach the central area of the basilica and preside over the service.

The 86-year-old pope was discharged April 1 from a Rome hospital after spending three days there receiving antibiotics intravenously for bronchitis. The Vatican said at the time he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including attending the Way of the Cross procession and Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square.

During the Good Friday basilica ceremony, Francis listened to a long homily by the Vatican's official preacher. The pope at times sounded hoarse while reading aloud during the nearly two-hour long service. At one point, he stood up to kiss a figure of Jesus on a tall cross which was brought to him, then bowed his head in silent reflection.

On Holy Thursday, he presided over a nearly two-hour-long Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and later went to a Rome juvenile prison where he washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents in a ritual symbolizing humility and recalling Jesus performing the same gesture for his 12 apostles.

While Rome has lately experienced spring-like weather during the day to Rome, temperatures have dipped into the high 30s Fahrenheit after dark.

"Due to the intense cold of these days, Pope Francis will follow the Way of the Cross this evening from [the] Santa Marta hotel, uniting in prayer with those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum," the Vatican said in a statement.

The procession usually draws tens of thousands of pilgrims, tourists and Rome residents. Faithful take turns carrying a lightweight cross as meditations and prayers are recited. The pontiff usually watches the procession from a rise overlooking the Colosseum, and ends the event with remarks and a blessing.

Francis is also scheduled to preside tonight at an Easter Vigil Mass in the basilica.

On Sunday, he is due to be in St. Peter's Square for a mid-morning Mass. He is expected to deliver a long speech that reviews wars and other conflicts in the world, known by its Latin name, "Urbi et Orbi."





