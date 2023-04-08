Chinese sanctions hit Reagan library

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China retaliated for the United States House speaker's meeting with the Taiwanese president by announcing sanctions Friday against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other organizations.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., held talks Wednesday with President Tsai Ing-wen at the Reagan library in Simi Valley, Calif., in defiance of Chinese warnings.

The mainland's ruling Communist Party says Taiwan is destined to reunite with China, by force if necessary, and has no right to conduct foreign relations. President Xi Jinping's government claims contact with foreign officials will encourage Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step Beijing says would lead to war.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Reagan library and the Hudson Institute, a Washington think tank, were sanctioned for "providing a platform and convenience to Taiwan separatist activities." It said Chinese institutions were prohibited from having any cooperation or contact with them.

"We will not shy away from living up to President Reagan's expectation that the library bearing his name be a 'dynamic intellectual forum,'" read a statement Friday by David Trulio, president and CEO of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, which sustains the library.

Hudson Institute President John Walters said in a statement, "We stand firmly with Taiwan and against the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and its ruthless, genocidal policies."

The ministry also cited Walters, as well as Sarah May Stern, chair of the Hudson Institute board of directors; John Heubusch, former executive director of the Reagan Foundation; and Joanne Drake, the foundation's chief administrator, were barred from visiting China and any property or financial assets belonging to them in China would be frozen.

"We will never give in because we are suppressed, nor will we stop communicating with the world because we are hindered," Tsai said Friday upon her return to Taiwan.

The United States government has no official relations with Taiwan but maintains extensive informal and commercial ties. Washington is required by federal law to ensure that the island has the means to defend itself if attacked by China.

"We are sticking to our 'One China' policy. But we are equipping Taiwan with what it needs to defend itself against any form of aggression," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told German newspaper group Funke Mediengruppe and French newspaper Ouest-France in remarks published Friday.

The Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats were sanctioned for promoting Taiwan independence "under the guise of academic and research exchanges," said Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian.

Separately, the office also announced further sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's representative in the United States.

China had announced sanctions on a list of individuals from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party and ruling administration, including Hsiao. Then it banned the individuals, their family members and related organizations from traveling or operating in China, including Hong Kong.

Friday's announcement said any financial sponsors of Hsiao are also included.

Information for this article was contributed by Kirsten Grieshaber, Ellen Knickmeyer and Robert Jablon of The Associated Press.

FILE- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, center, is greeted before a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on April 5, 2023. China is imposing sanctions against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other U.S.- and Asian-based organizations in retaliation for the closely watched meeting this week between the U.S. House Speaker and Taiwans president. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)



FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attend at a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. China is imposing sanctions against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other U.S.- and Asian-based organizations in retaliation for the closely watched meeting this week between the U.S. House Speaker and Taiwans president. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

