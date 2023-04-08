Church notes: First Presbyterian Church presents Holy Week cantata April 2

Benton County

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Holy Week service will be held at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday (April 9).

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites you to join them for services and an egg hunt at 3 p.m. April 8; and at 10:15 a.m. Easter Sunday in person and online service with brass ensemble and special music, children's message, scripture, prayers, and Easter message.

Each Sunday morning, service is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

The church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Holy Week services scheduled are at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9.

The church is holding a special community event, a women's conference, "Building a Heart Like His" is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, featuring nationally known speaker, Sue Donaldson. There is a $5 registration fee that includes lunch.

Information: Call 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Easter morning worship services at 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for all children is in the lower level and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and also the Multi-Media Room.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes are every Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Quilters meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Lost Bridge Church in Garfield, 12772 Lodge Drive, has scheduled a 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service; and 9 a.m. Easter service, with fellowship at the Annex between services.

Information: (817) 308-4696.

Millwood Christian Chuch, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, will host a Bible study on Wednesday, April 12. A catered meal will be served at 6 p.m. with the study session starting at 6:30. The Childrens and Youth groups of the church will meet at the same time.

Information: (479) 621-0021 or email info@millwoodchurch.com.

Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista, 380 Glasgow Road, will be hosting the John Brown University Cathedral Choir at 6 p.m. April 16. The public is welcome.

Information: 855-7775 or vbconline.net.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday services will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 9 in the sanctuary with the 11 service also livestreamed on YouTube. Brunch will be served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday School classes will not meet that day.

First Fellowship will meet at 11 a.m. April 13 at the Butterfield Trail Village Lodge when the Rev. Dr. Matt Bussell of First Presbyterian in Jonesboro will present "Is It Time for a New Confession?"

The Schola Cantorum from the University of Arkansas will perform American Stories: The Music of Arkansas Composer Florence Price in the FUPC sanctuary at 7 p.m. May 4 in the FUPC sanctuary. The program is free and open to the public and is part of the Light on the Hill Concert Series.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45, will host the 14th annual Crawfish Boil from 4 to 7 p.m. April 15. The event also includes a car and bike show with categories for classic cars, classic trucks, modern muscle cars, rat rods and judges' choice. Chicken dinners will also be offered.

All proceeds go to the GUMC Youth Group.

Information: Email sarahvaughan@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. All church committees will meet at 11:45 a.m. this Sunday following worship.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

The church's annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. April 8. A free breakfast/brunch will be served at 9:30 a.m.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

The church, in partnership with UAMS and The Schmieding Center, will host a Support Group for Caregivers of Dementia Patients. The first meeting will be from 1 to 2:30 April 13, with subsequent meetings the second Thursday of each month at 1. Anyone who is facing the challenge of caring for someone with dementia is welcome to attend these sessions, facilitated by Senior Health Social Workers to gain information, share ideas, problem solve and support each other.

The Adult Chancel Choir practices at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. The Crandell Ringers Handbell choir practices each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday classes for adults include, Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, meets at 7 a.m. Monday morning Lectionary meets at 9 a.m. each week live in the Rail Room and via Zoom.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

