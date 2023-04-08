COLUMNIST: New York’s indictment of Donald Trump is the wrong set of charges at the wrong time

With significant fanfare, Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday in a New York City courtroom on charges relating to hush money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

We start with the uncontested proposition that no one is above the law, not even a former president. The two sides are divided, however, on whether the threshold for bringing charges against a former president should be higher, lest it usher in an era of tit-for-tat of political prosecutions based on trivial but technical offenses.

A crime is a crime, but it's impossible to ignore that prosecutors have considerable discretion in what charges get filed, or whether to bring charges at all. In Trump's case, it will be a tough sell convincing the public that politics played no role in the charging decision. The reality is that a former president stands charged with nearly three dozen felony counts based on allegations that, though unseemly, most people wouldn't have assumed were crimes. As it is, some commentators have questioned whether the allegations constitute a crime.

Recent history indicates that bringing weak charges against Trump is not an effective way of neutralizing his appeal. If you were asked what Trump was impeached for the first time in 2019, there are a number of things that could spring to mind, from Russia-gate to Jan. 6. (The latter resulted in his second impeachment.) In fact, it stemmed from a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The House of Representatives subsequently voted to impeach Trump, but his trial foundered in the Senate, where he was acquitted. Trump claimed vindication, and his approval ratings were buoyed, even if temporarily.

This provides lessons for the future. First, liberals should be wary of using flimsy pretexts to make historic decisions, such as charging a former president criminally.

Besides, there are other criminal investigations that appear far more damning politically to the former president. Charges relating to election interference in Georgia, or the investigation into Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, involve events that continue to rattle around in the public mind and are much more likely to resonate with voters.

The political fallout from this is an open question. In a prior age, a criminal indictment would have put the kibosh on a politician's presidential ambitions. No longer. Trump has proved adept at portraying himself as the victim of political persecution.

Trump's legal team has been on a media blitz in an attempt at staying ahead of the news cycle. Since the indictments were announced last week, Trump has reportedly raised more than $7 million toward his re-election bid.

It's far from a given that Trump will secure the Republican nomination for president in 2024, but his job is made easier so long as he can turn alleged political victimization into fuel for his campaign.

Tyler Michals is an attorney in Chicago.