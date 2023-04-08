VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. April 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. April 26, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office also operates a Satellite Office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Room 1C-151B. It is open Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

April 10 -- Breaded pork cutlet with gravy, mashed potatoes, squash medley, banana pudding, and milk.

April 11 -- Pinto beans with ham, sliced tomato and onion, cooked cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries, and milk.

April 12 -- Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches, and milk.

April 13 -- Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit, and milk.

April 14 -- Pepper steak over rice, green beans, roasted carrots, cake with frosting, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Military Child Care aid available

Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood PLUS was recently launched in Arkansas, according to Better Beginnings, a program of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education.

MCCYN-PLUS is an expansion of the existing military fee assistance program benefitting military families in Arkansas, according to a news release.

MCCYN-PLUS is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. The program helps ensure active-duty, National Guard, and reserve service members activated on orders, recruiters, and other geographically dispersed service members and their families have access to high-quality child care in their community when on-installment child care isn't available.

This program also brings more options to the 400,000 children of active-duty service members under the age of 5 by reducing the out-of-pocket expense of community child care.

Child care providers can apply to participate in this program which is being administered by Child Care Aware of America. To qualify, providers must meet Arkansas's minimum licensing standards and be rated a Better Beginnings star level four or higher. Eligible military members can request child care options at Military Child Care.com.

Child care providers interested in applying or learning more can visit https://www.childcareaware.org/. Details: ARBetterBeginnings.com.