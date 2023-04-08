EDITORIAL: Big(ger) government

Well, at least the state's majority party can't claim to be the party of small government any more. You should ask your lawmakers, Gentle Reader, the next time they hold a local townhall: When did you flip?

This social media bill that passed the Ledge in the final hours of the session is a step too far (again). Some of us were fully supportive of the verify-age-to-see-porn law, because minors aren't supposed to be legally exposed to that trash. But some trash they are fully legal to be exposed to. Such as bad TV sitcoms. Or some of their music. Or social media.

The Ledge sent to the governor a bill that would require age verification for (we think new) social media users, or parental permission for those under 18 years old. Here's hoping the governor is the small-government Republican that Republicans used to be, and doesn't sign it.

There's no denying the harmful effects that social media can have on kids. (The Surgeon General of the United States say kids under 14 shouldn't use it at all.) But the Arkansas bill is an over-reaction and over-reach to correct a societal problem, and it's rife with issues.

The first: What about minors already on social media? The law is so vague as written, the lawyers are still trying to figure it out.

But parents should be allowed to parent. Want your kid to have a phone, but no access to Facebook? Get them a flip-phone. Another option is a parental control app, in which parents can monitor their kid's activity. And there's always talk. A conversation goes a long way, or used to.

There are also plenty of responsible kids who use social media to connect to family and friends close by and far away. It can be fun. Even educational. The point is, parents should be raising their children--to be critical thinkers who can discern good from bad on their own. Without help from nosy lawmakers who aren't sitting around the kitchen table.

This bill would apply to users after the bill takes effect, requiring social media companies to contract with a third-party vendor to perform an age verification check that would require people to upload a digital copy of a driver's license, a government-issued ID or "any commercially reasonable age verification method" to verify their age. Users younger than 18 will have to get permission from a parent or guardian to have a social media account.

So ... people will be required to upload sensitive personal information, possibly opening the door to cases of identity theft?

Kids are a lot smarter than our state government gives them credit for. What's stopping a 14-year-old from swiping mom's license, uploading a digital copy, and then creating their own account? If you don't think that can happen, you haven't been paying attention.

The effort going into this bill would be much better spent educating parents and children about healthy social media habits. Let's hope the governor kills it.