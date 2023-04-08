EDITORIAL: People get ready: Oil prices will swing up again soon

"Butterflies and zebras and moonbeams and fairy tales . . ."

--"Little Wing" by Jimi Hendrix

Here we go again.

A recent headline from the Associated Press read, "In surprise move, top oil producers announce cuts." Specifically, the cuts could mean taking 1.15 million barrels per day (bpd) off the world market.

According to Keith Book of Clearview Energy Partners LLC, that move could drive the price of gasoline up "26 cents per gallon in addition to the usual increase that comes when refineries change the gasoline blend during the summer months."

Get ready, road warriors: gasoline prices are likely to go up from the $3.06 average we're paying today.

When they do, the loyal opposition will cry that the president is to blame. Just as the president was to blame in 2008 when George W. Bush's administration had to answer when the price of gasoline, adjusted for inflation at today's prices, rose to $5.10 per gallon. (That still holds the record for highest price.)

The price of petroleum is about the price of petroleum. The market decides. That is, the world market. If presidents could control the price of gasoline, we'd all pay 50 cents a gallon every election year.

America is already the No. 1 producer of petroleum in the world. That's important if you really want to understand petroleum politics.

The latest numbers show that the U.S. produced roughly 11.2 million bpd in 2021. That's about 20 percent of world production and covers about about 50 percent of U.S. demand. Russia produced slightly more than 10.1 million bpd, and Saudi Arabia produced 9.3 million bpd. Yes, Saudi Arabia is in third place.

According to Baker Hughes, which has tracked oil rig deployment since the beginning of time, 755 drilling rigs were in operation inside the United States for the week of April 3. This is down three rigs from the week before, but is an 82-rig increase over the same week in 2022. At the beginning of the Biden administration, the number of rigs in operation was roughly 500.

While it is hard to find good information on the exact total number of drilling rigs available for lease in the United States, it's around 900. With 755 of those already in use, the math on energy independence becomes more difficult.

Additionally, an oil company's decision to lease one of these rigs is not entered into lightly. No company is going to drill a $10 million well if the price of oil is $100 (average price in 2022) unless it's going to produce a bare minimum break-even of 100,000 barrels of oil over its lifetime.

Increasing oil production is not as simple as poking a hole in the ground and figuring out how wide to open the spigot. That would be nice, but so are unicorns.

First, the oil has to be found. Oil doesn't just lie in some gigantic pool underneath everyone's feet. Increasingly over the past 15 years, it's been found thousands of feet under the surface in shale formations. Getting to that layer of strata is no easy task and the difficulty of reaching it varies by well, even in the same formation.

Once the well is drilled, there's that pesky little business of connecting it to a pipeline to get it to a refinery. Depending on how close the well is to a pipeline, that may involve laying miles and miles of connecting pipe, which may require exercising eminent domain, which involves the government seizing private property for the "greater good."

For the record, landowners do get paid. However, it can also work out that it's simply trucked from the wellhead to a larger pipeline or a refinery in volumes of 200 to 250 barrels per truck. This is incredibly inefficient compared to piping it.

Then, there's the whole part about turning it into something useful, like gasoline, diesel or jet fuel. A reasonable person might think oil produced in Texas would be refined at a Gulf Coast refinery. This isn't always the case. Oil produced in south Texas, for instance, is usually of the "light sweet crude" variety. Most refineries on the Gulf Coast are specifically set up to handle "heavy crude" imported from the Middle East and Venezuela.

Wherever it's refined, it goes into another pipeline that takes it to an oil terminal like the one off I-40 in the Prothro Junction area. At that point, marketers like Coulson Oil pick it up in 3,000-gallon tanker loads for delivery to your favorite gas station or convenience store before it ends up in your gas tank.

The journey an oil molecule takes from below the ground to out of your exhaust pipe is complex. Because it is, the price you pay at the end of this long strange trip should not be blamed on anything other than the market's invisible hand.

And, we might add, it's more American to believe in the market than it is to believe in a political party.