Fayetteville aims to address community needs with yearly allocation of federal grant money

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city plans to use most of its yearly allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant money on housing renovation and repair for low-income residents.

This year the city is set to receive $764,542, pending federal approval of its plan to use the money. On average the city received about $715,000 from 2018 to last year. The city will accept public comment about use of this year's money until Tuesday.

Most of the money, $478,483, would go to getting homes up to building code, making them more energy efficient and abating lead-based paint. It also includes the cost for staff to oversee the city's Hearth Program, which provides housing to unsheltered residents at various residences throughout the city. About $150,000 of the $478,483 would go toward administering the Hearth Program.

The federal government provides money to more than 1,000 cities to help revitalize communities. Money is distributed based on population, poverty level, housing occupancy and the age of housing, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

After HUD approves the plan to use the money, the city will have until the end of October to spend 98.5% of its allocation for internal programs. Nonprofit groups receiving money will have until the end of the year to spend their share of money, given in the form of reimbursements. Timing of when the city and nonprofit groups receive the money will be up to the federal government.

What's the use?

The next largest amount of money to be spent, $118,885, would go to administrative costs. The money helps pay for salary and benefits of the city's community resources staff, travel and training, office supplies and other associated costs. This is different from the Hearth administrative costs.

Another city program is for property redevelopment. The $92,174 proposed for the program would help low-income residents get their properties into compliance with city code if there are any issues separate from building safety, such as overgrown vegetation or junk and debris.

Another $60,000 is slated for public services, with $15,000 set aside to start a new city program to get unsheltered residents out of extreme weather.

Among the public services, four organizations were selected to receive money.

The Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care would receive $23,800 to help place unsheltered residents in hotels, pay for food and buy supplies during inclement weather events. It would be the first time the continuum has received block grant money from the city.

The continuum likely will end up using most of its money to buy supplies to provide to shelters during cold weather months, said Debbie Martin, the organization's executive director. That's because the money has to be spent by the end of the year, and the coldest winter events may not happen until January or February, she said.

Supplies may include cots, blankets and winter clothing the continuum would buy and give to partner organizations such as the Salvation Army, 7 Hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church and New Beginnings, Martin said. If extreme weather events happen before the end of the year, the continuum could also pay for hotel stays and food, she said.

Shelters in the city typically open when the wind chill hits 15 degrees or below. Sometimes those shelters fill up, or some people cannot function well in a group environment, necessitating hotel stays for some.

"We can be very proactive and have all the pieces in place that we need prior, so if it gets cold earlier we'll be prepared," Martin said.

Partners for Better Housing, the nonprofit group behind the Willow Bend shared-equity neighborhood in development in south Fayetteville, would receive $15,215. The money would go to staffing for housing education such as preparing residents for home ownership. The organization wants to hire three interns to assist in homebuyer preparedness presentations, financial literacy workshops, networking events, focus groups, prepurchase counseling and social media content.

Tenisha Gist, director of community outreach and homeownership at Partners for Better Housing, said the money will help enrich opportunities for residents to grow personally and professionally.

"With the help of interns, Partners will be able to reach underrepresented communities and connect them to the resources and services that they need or didn't know were accessible," she said.

The other two recipients, WelcomeHealth and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northwest Arkansas, have regularly received block grant money over the years. WelcomeHealth is slated to receive $10,985 to help provide free medical and dental care to low-income, uninsured and underinsured families. CASA would receive $10,000 to put toward its mission to care for children in foster care. Its application with the city says the money would help serve 25 children with five to 10 hours of advocacy.

The city received eight applications from nonprofits totaling $110,829 in requests.

Other requests not granted were $15,140 for a family literacy program with nonprofit OneCommunity; $10,500 to cover part of the cost to hire a peer recovery specialist at Magdalene Serenity House; $8,850 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas; and $7,324 for a junior high after-school program at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center.

New city programs

New this year will be a city-operated program to get unsheltered residents out of extreme heat called Shelter Assistance for Extreme Weather. The plan is to use $15,000 to buy a cooling tent similar to the ones soldiers use in deserts overseas, providing unsheltered residents a safe place to cool off, said Yolanda Fields, the city's community resources director.

The city lacks an official cooling center. If approved, the program would stay in operation during the summer months indefinitely, she said. The tent likely would be set up at the 7 Hills day center.

The City Council on Tuesday decided to participate in the federal government's Home Program. The program provides money for cities to build, buy or rehabilitate affordable housing or provide rental assistance for low-income residents, often in partnership with local nonprofits, according to HUD.

The city will receive $512,642 from the federal government to put toward the program and will have to contribute $237,358. The city's contribution will be a one-time payment, Fields said. The federal government requires first-time participants in the program to use at least $750,000, which is why the city will contribute the difference. However, in future years, that $750,000 threshold will be lifted, she said.

The amount provided in future years will vary but be close to the amount awarded this year, Fields said. The city will have to come up with a plan on how to use the money. That plan then will be subject to HUD approval. It will most likely involve partnerships with local service organizations, she said. The city will have access to the money likely at the end of September or middle of October at the earliest, Fields said.

The two pots of money -- the CDBG allocation and the Home Program -- would come separately this year. Starting next year and continuing indefinitely, the two pots would become one, increasing the city's total yearly allowance to address community needs, Fields said.