Fool's gold in PB

Editor, The Commercial:

Over the past few years, Arkansas, as well as most of the surrounding states, have lowered their personal income tax rates in an effort to keep up economically with those states not imposing a tax. The thinking goes, along with perception -- that individuals have a better idea of what their needs and wants are, versus the state trying to decide.

Why then, do some in Pine Bluff think it can tax its way to prosperity with the Go Forward Tax? This is in fact, a very dangerous pursuit of fool's gold.

A few interesting facts to help with your decision-making -- do we need more taxes?

1) Pine Bluff current total sales tax, at 10%, is higher than 84% of Arkansas municipalities.

2) Pine Bluff's population of 47,000 has an average income of $30,415, which ranks as the 334th lowest out of 535 municipalities in Arkansas.

I think a hard look needs to be taken as to where our tax dollars are going. Are our tax dollars going to support city and county processes to be more efficient, or are we continuing to do less with more? It is not a sin to drive efficiencies into our processes.

What are we doing at present to help our current businesses and job providers to grow? This is what spurs economic activity, not higher taxes, no matter how much.

It is not good to go into a half-empty restaurant and be told it will be over an hour wait. Like, you've got to be kidding! What are we doing to help fill jobs and to help companies to be efficient? How many times over the next 6 months do we again have to drive past a burned-out fast food restaurant on our way to one of only a few other choices in town, or most likely make a choice to go out of town to spend our money. Hello?!!

The wage-earner should be the one in Pine Bluff deciding how they want to spend their earned dollars. Our elected officials are held accountable every four years for their contributions, progress or in some cases -- the lack thereof. (Sorry for ending on a preposition).

Four years is sometimes even too long. How many dysfunctional city/county business meetings does it take to turn businesses away?

Is a journey any further down the road in pursuit of fool's gold necessary? A journey, noted not for the lack of effort, but a broken compass.

The promised land is our land. End this trial project named but short of ... Go Forward. Thank you.

Mike Lankford,

Pine Bluff