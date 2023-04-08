Harris stands up for ousted lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris made a last-minute trip Friday to Tennessee, where she called for tougher firearm laws and criticized the Republican-controlled state House, which a day earlier expelled two Black Democratic lawmakers for their role in a protest calling for more gun control after a school shooting in Nashville.

Harris received wild applause and several standing ovations as she told a crowd at Nashville's historically Black Fisk University that the Tennessee Three -- ousted Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and a third Democrat, Gloria Johnson, who avoided expulsion by a single vote -- were being, in her words, silenced and stifled for standing up for the lives of schoolchildren.

"Let's understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children," Harris said. "It's been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there's a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God's capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear."

She called for background checks, red flag laws and restrictions on assault rifles.

"Let's not fall for the false choice -- either you're in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws," Harris said. "We can and should do both."

Harris met privately with Jones, Pearson and Johnson, as well as with other elected officials and young people advocating for tougher gun control laws.

Before the event, students and others were lined up down the block, hoping to enter the school's Memorial Chapel. Inside, several young Black women wore sweaters with the initials for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Black sorority Harris belongs to.

"It's exciting to see someone from my organization doing great and amazing things," said one of them, Jasmyn Thrash.

Nashville Metro Councilperson Zulfat Suara addressed the crowd before Harris arrived, saying the expulsions "tell us exactly what we need to know about how the state views young Black men" standing up for what they believe. Evoking the city's civil rights history, she said, "Just like John Lewis and Diane Nash did many years ago, we, too, will resist."

Pearson, Johnson and Jones entered the packed chapel to a standing ovation.

President Joe Biden has called their expulsions "shocking, undemocratic and without precedent."

"We've continued to see Republican officials across America double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship and communities less safe. Our kids continue to pay the price," he said.

In another statement later in the day, the White House said senior officials had met with lawmakers from six other states on ways to "hold gun manufacturers accountable," including Biden's long-standing call to roll back liability protections for gun-makers.

NATIONAL CRITICISM

The targeting of the three lawmakers sparked widespread condemnation nationwide. Harris wrote Friday on Twitter that the votes to expel the lawmakers were "undemocratic and dangerous."

"Six people, including three children, were killed last week in a school shooting in Nashville," Harris said. "How did Republican lawmakers in Tennessee respond? By expelling their colleagues who stood with Tennesseans and said enough is enough."

The ousters of Jones and Pearson drew accusations of racism.

The Tennessee House voted 72-25 to oust Jones, a 27-year-old community organizer elected in November to represent part of Nashville. They voted 69-26 to expel Pearson.

While they came close, Republicans did not have enough votes to remove Johnson, a white former teacher from Knoxville who lost a student to gun violence.

Just 30 minutes after Thursday's expulsion proceedings in Tennessee ended, more than 100 state and federal Black lawmakers assembled in an emergency Zoom meeting to offer support to their ousted colleagues.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., tweeted Friday that the move was a "racist attack by fascist TN lawmakers."

"This is a direct assault on our democracy, on people's duly elected representatives, and it smacks of overt racism that the two individuals that were ultimately expelled are two Black men who were simply speaking on behalf of their constituents," Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, told The Washington Post.

When it came to Pearson and Jones, who were among the 15 Black representatives in the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators, the Republican lawmakers cross-examining them appeared to get personal, with some accusing the two of seeking attention and creating a chaotic disruption.

"Just because you don't get your way, you can't come to the well, bring your friends and throw a temper tantrum with an adolescent bullhorn," state Rep. Andrew Farmer told Pearson during the debate. "If you want to conduct business in this House, file a bill."

Pearson responded: "Now you all heard that. How many of you would want to be spoken to that way?"

Farmer, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.

RACIAL FACTOR?

GOP leadership denied that race was a factor in the ousters. The Republicans who filed the resolutions to expel the three legislators accused them of breaking chamber rules by "knowingly and intentionally bringing disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives."

Until Thursday, the Tennessee House had expelled only three other lawmakers since the Civil War, all for far more serious infractions, including the criminal conviction of one lawmaker and multiple sexual harassment allegations against another.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, tweeted earlier this week that the lawmakers' actions "are and will always be unacceptable, and they break several rules of decorum and procedure" and "took away the voices of the protesters."

Sexton also compared their actions to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington. "What they did today was equivalent -- at least equivalent, maybe worse, depending on how you look at it -- of doing an insurrection in the Capitol," Sexton said in a radio interview.

Republican state Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had "effectively conducted a mutiny."

Jones -- before the vote to expel him -- on Thursday reminded his colleagues that some members of the state legislature remained in their seats even after committing grave offenses.

"For years, one of your colleagues, an admitted child molester, sat in this chamber -- no expulsion," he said.

State Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, chair of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators, said he was glad Johnson had not been expelled.

"But the world saw the optics," he said. "I don't have to say a word about the fact that our two young African American brothers were unfairly prosecuted."

After the proceedings, Johnson also took notice of the difference in which other lawmakers approached Pearson and Jones.

"I think it's pretty clear," Johnson told CNN when asked why she was the sole lawmaker to maintain her seat. "I'm a 60-year-old White woman. And they're two young Black men."

Horsford said he was not surprised by some of the exchanges on the House floor during Thursday's votes.

"It was more of a shock that they were so brazen," he said of the Tennessee Republicans.

'TIP OF THE SPEAR'

In a Zoom briefing with reporters Friday, Jones called for more protests, saying Tennessee has been the "tip of the spear" in an assault on human rights.

"It is easier to get an AR-15 than it is to vote," Jones said.

The Rev. William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, said in the same call that clergy would carry children's caskets at a protest April 17 in Tennessee.

"Peaceful protest is the lifeblood of American democracy," Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., tweeted Friday. "By expelling two Black duly elected state representatives calling for an assault weapons ban, white Tennessee Republicans made it clear: They care more about checks from the gun lobby than our kids and democracy itself."

Barber called for confronting the public with what happens to children's bodies shot by AR-15s, likening the issue to the photos published of Emmett Till after his killing in 1955.

"We've got to keep the caskets and the deaths before the public," he said. "The cover-up is what keeps us from cleaning it up."

Jones and Pearson's expulsions were effective immediately. Their information was removed from the House website and the seats listed as vacant Thursday.

The House of Representatives remains in session. Its next floor session is Monday.

Horsford said the Congressional Black Caucus is working on a "multipronged approach" to help Pearson and Jones return to their positions.

While he declined to provide specifics, he said the Congressional Black Caucus would use all the resources it could "to make sure they have the support they need, legally and otherwise." At the same time, he called on those who have been affected by gun violence to speak out.

"Make no mistake about it: Those two representatives will be returned to their positions," Horsford said. "We will advocate for that, and we will do everything we can to make sure that they're supported so that the rights of their constituents and their voices are fully heard going forward."

When a seat becomes vacant, local officials choose a replacement, who is sent to the statehouse until the next regular election, Carrie Russell, a political science senior lecturer at Nashville's Vanderbilt University, told The Washington Post.

They can choose to send back the same lawmakers. The next election is in August 2024, and Jones and Pearson can run.

Several Nashville city council members said they will vote Monday at a special meeting to send Jones back. The Tennessean reported that at least 26 members have said they will vote to reappoint him, giving him at least a simple majority.

Whether to reinstate Pearson, who represents part of Memphis, is up to the 13 county commissioners in Shelby County. The commissioners were talking Friday about scheduling a meeting to vote on the vacant seat, but two members are out of the country, three commissioners told The Post.

Commissioner Erika Sugarmon told The Washington Post that she thought the board would send Pearson back to the House.

"We have enough votes on the commission to reappoint Pearson and that's the plan that we have," said Sugarmon, a Democrat from Memphis, who said constituents have contacted the commissioners, urging them to reinstate Pearson.

Commissioner Mick Wright, a Republican, told The Post via email that the board's chairman was discussing scheduling with members.

"I'm taking it all in. I believe both sides could do a better job listening to and respecting one another. That's all I have to say for now," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Travis Loller, Kristin M. Hall and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press, by Mariana Alfaro, Tyler Pager, Maria Luisa Paul, Justine McDaniel, Andrea Salcedo and Praveena Somasundaram of The Washington Post, Margaret Newkirk, Josh Wingrove and Steven T. Dennis of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Eliza Fawcett and Rick Rojas of The New York Times.

