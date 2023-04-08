Humble star: Stricklen holds long list of accolades

The second in a series profiling the 2023 inductees for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Shekinna Stricklen wouldn’t exactly classify herself as an avid outdoorsman by any stretch, but she somehow finds herself testing that belief whenever she gets a rod or pole in her possession.

“Oh man, I can’t wait to get out there and do some fishing,” she said. “I’m ready, my dad is ready. We’re all ready to get there and throw some lines out.” There’s something else the Morrilton native has to get ready for after she was reeled into one of the state’s most prestigious organizations.

Stricklen will be one of eight who will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame on April 14 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The honor adds to an already long list of accolades for one of the most accomplished women’s basketball players in state history.

“When I got the call and I was told that I’d been chosen to be in the hall of fame, I was like, ‘Are you serious?’” Stricken said. “I kind of thought that maybe I’d have a chance to get in there one day, but I definitely expecting it to be this soon. I’d just finished playing basketball, but anytime you can be recognized for something good that you’ve done, it’s always special.

“It truly is a blessing and an honor, and I’m really, really excited about it.” That excitement level is expected to be on full display April 13 during the Meet the Stars VIP reception at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Museum in Little Rock before it’s ratcheted up a notch or two when family members and friends get a chance to see Stricklen solidified as being Arkansas sports royalty.

But that distinction was in the making long before the 32-year-old ever earned a high school and collegiate All-American award or slipped on a gold medal as a member of Team USA.

Stricklen was overwhelmingly dominant during her little league and Pee-Wee basketball playing days, and it carried over well into middle school, which is where she really started to receive widespread notoriety for the things she was able to do on the court.

Yet according to her then-high school coach, Stricklen didn’t carry herself in a way that was indicative of a player bound for stardom.

“You’d never hear her say anything about how good she was at that age,” said Sylvan Hills girls Coach Shelley Davis, who coached Stricklen at Morrilton and is set to retire at the end of the school year. “She was just extremely humble. You’re talking about a 6-foot seventh-grader who was as nice as she could be. She could’ve blasted how good she was in other people’s face or been boisterous about it, been cocky about it, but it was totally the reverse for her.

“She was kind of shy, she was kind of quiet, she kind of slumped over because she was taller than even the boys back then. She was just a sweetheart that just went about her business when it was time to play the game of basketball.” Business was essentially what Stricklen handled once she got to the varsity level. She was named all-state and all-conference in all four of her years in high school while scoring nearly 2,700 points, grabbing 1,400 rebounds, handing out 726 assists and blocking more than 600 shots. She also guided the Lady Devil Dogs to three state title appearances, including the team’s second-ever championship in 2006 during her sophomore campaign.

Those milestones led to plenty of rewards for Stricklen, from being named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year twice to being selected to Parade, Slam, Nike and McDonald’s All-American teams. But little did she know that even more awaited her in college after she touched down in Knoxville, Tenn., to play for a Naismith Hall of Fame coach in the late Pat Summitt.

However, there was somewhat of an adjustment period for Stricklen once she got to Tennessee.

“Growing up in a small town, I’d just always been around my family,” she explained. “Honestly, I’d never really went anywhere. I was just always with my family. All of that changed when I went to college, where I’m 8 to 8 1/2 hours away from home. So for me, it was more of me just growing up, and having Pat there, she really helped me with that.

“I was never a troubled kid, but she taught me so much about discipline, about making better decisions, especially with me away from my parents. Having [Sum-mitt] as that mother figure, she really prepared me for everything.” That preparation, particularly on the hardwood, paid off almost immediately after she was named freshman of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association in 2009.

Stricklen would later gain multiple All-American nods over her final three years — not to mention being named the SEC’s Player of the Year as a junior in 2011 — before being drafted No. 2 overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

Stricklen played for Seattle (2012-14), Connecticut (2015-19) and Atlanta (2020-21) during an impressive run that’s rare nowadays in the WNBA.

“To be real, in the WNBA, you really have 140-144 players, and there’s 12 teams,” she said. “Some rosters have 12, some only have 11 because of money situations and the cap, but it’s not always easy to stick around. There’s been a lot of players that come out of college, get drafted in the first round and then get cut. So I truly cherish what I was able to do.

“Playing in the league for 10 years, it definitely wasn’t easy. But the legendary coaches I played for and the legendary players I played with, that helped me tremendously with the knowledge of the game. When you get to the pros, you’re really on your own. But that’s something that Coach Summitt helped prepare me for. So I was ready for it, and I’m so thankful that I got that opportunity.” Having those opportunities were something Davis believed would always be in the works for Stricklen and not just because of her basketball prowess.

“Ten years in the pros, that’s a long time,” Davis said. “There aren’t a lot of people that have done that. But that’s a testament to her work ethic, her mindset, her support group. Her heart is what makes her genuine, and everything she does reflects that.

“That kind of longevity. … it’s truly a testament to who she is.” Who Stricklen is now also reflects back to what she’s been learning and absorbing for years. She’s working under the tutelage of Davis as the junior high school girls basketball coach at Sylvan Hills.

“It takes a lot of patience for sure,” Stricklen said with a laugh. “It’s been fun, actually. I’ve built a good relationship with the kids, and they’ve made it more enjoyable. There’s a big difference in playing and coaching, of course. But playing under Coach Davis makes it easier.

“I’ve learned so much from her, and that dates back to years ago. She helped me get my journey started back then, and she’s helping me get this new journey started.” That initial journey is what led Stricklen to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, and there’s no telling where this current trek will lead her. But there is one place she’s destined to land no matter what path she finds herself on.

“Can’t wait to get out to that water,” Stricklen said. “The catfish, the crappie. I’m ready to get out there and reel ’em in.”

Shekinna Stricklen at a glance

AGE 32 (born July 30, 1990)

HOMETOWN Conway

HIGH SCHOOL Morrilton

COLLEGE Tennessee

POSITION Guard/forward

FAMILY Mother: Karen; Father: Wayne; Brother: Joshua

NOTEWORTHY Averaged 22.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 5 blocks and 3.9 steals per during her high school career. … Named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2006 Basketball Congress International Nationals on the 15-and-Under team. … Finished with 1,882 points during her four-year stay at Tennessee, where she was a perennial All-American. … Won a gold medal for Team USA during the World University Games at China in 2011. … Was a player in the WNBA from 2012-21 and won the 2019 WNBA three-point contest during all-star weekend. … Played in Istanbul from 2016-17.

At a glance

ARK. SPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

WHEN 6:30 p.m. April 14

WHERE Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock

INDUCTEES Fred Allen, Glen Ray Hines Sr., Jeff King, Freddie Scott, Shekinna Stricklen, Steve Sullivan, Jimmy Walker, Larry Walton



